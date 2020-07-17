White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany put on another clinic this week during the White House press briefing. McEnany defended President Trump’s Rose Garden speech as well as educated a reporter by telling him to “read the Hatch Act.” CNN’s Jim Acosta took a shot against McEnany on Twitter and even got roasted by his own CNN colleague Jake Tapper.

Joe Biden’s campaign is working overtime to “correct” Biden’s statements that he wants to defund the police. Does Biden even know where he stands on this issue? Plus, Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp takes on Atlanta’s Democrat mayor over face masks.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel