A U.S. senator is calling out climate czar John Kerry for refusing the Herald’s public records request for details about his staff.
“What? … That should be public. My salary is online. The Secretary of State’s is online and the president is too,” U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska, said on the “Howie Carr Show” Thursday.
Senators earn $174,000 a year, according to a list of pay that dates back to the $6 earned in 1789. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earns $221,400; President Biden’s base pay is $400,000.
Sullivan slammed Kerry for informing the Herald to expect the paper’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to be delivered by Oct. 1, 2024.
Kerry, meanwhile, is trying to insert global warming into the invasion of Ukraine — backed by a staff that remains hidden from public view.
“It’s almost getting embarrassing to try to bring a moral equivalent of his job right now to the carnage and brutality and horrendous suffering happening in Ukraine,” Sullivan, a former Marine, added. “I think people cringe when they hear this and it just shows how out of touch” Kerry is.
Sullivan said he’s called for Kerry’s resignation before.
As the Herald reported Thursday, Kerry is slamming Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and how it exposes the world’s “volatile” energy markets.
He also informed the Herald that despite this climate crisis, access to his staff lineup tasked with addressing global warming does not demonstrate a “compelling need.”
The State Department FOIA office — which also covers the climate office — said the Herald’s request “does not demonstrate a ‘compelling need’ for the requested information. Therefore, this Office denies your request for expedited processing.”
So Kerry’s team, and the pay and titles, remain hidden from the public.
___
(c)2022 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
We will never get the names of his motley crew of environMENTALLY deranged so-conspirators, just like we never got the names of the hundreds of COVID experts Joe kept telling us believed we should all mask up and lock down. NOBODY, and I mean NOBODY has enriched our sworn foreign oil producing enemies like Joe Biden and John Kerry have since he came to office, all at the expense of the average American just trying to fill his own gas tank to get to work and feed his family, while Kerry AGAIN tries to enrich the Iranian Mullahs in Nuke deals for oil supplied, that they will keep as well as Putin’s promise not to bomb innocent Ukrainian civilians trying to leave a war zone. These democrats have as much respect for the working class two parent American family as the Russians do those in the Ukraine. The only difference is the bombs have not yet started dropping on them, but the unaffordable scarcity of food, secure warm housing, ability to feel safe about your life savings,/investments, violence on our socially invaded streets and communities, criminals killing innocent people on the streets with no accountability,,not to mention out right Lying, secreted agenda Democrat Leaders is all the same.
They need to do MORE than just verbally berate him. DO AS THE DEMS have done, with trump, and SUE IN COURT, to get the documents.
In Mark Levin:s Book , ” Rediscovering Americanism, “he Quotes John Adams ” and what former resident , John Adams once said About our Liberty that we have taken for granted as we lived our lives unconcerned that we would always be Free. John Adams Though said this about liberty, ” Liberty Can No More Exist Without Virtue and Independence than The Body Can Live And Move Without A Soul. When These Are Gone , And The Popular Branch Of The Constitutipn May Remain ; But If You Look For Liberty, You Will Grope In Vain; And The Freedom Of The Press , Instead Of Promoting The Cause Of Liberty, Will But Hasten Its Destruction , …. ” This Is Whats Happened Here In America , With our Liberties Slowly Having Been Taken Away, Bit By Bit until This Very Day When Big Government Has Taken Over Our Lives…
U.S. Senator Slams John Kerry For Keeping Climate Office Top Secret.
We have all seen the cons, deceptions and corruption from John Kerry time in the military to his time as Secretary of State.
“WASHINGTON – A startling new book charges that John Kerry accidentally “wounded himself in the buttocks” in Vietnam with a grenade he exploded, then lied to get a medal by saying he had received the injury rescuing one of his crewmen.”
* Senate Probe Finds John Kerry Falsely Claimed He Had No Knowledge of Hunter Biden’s Role in Burisma.
* Inside the shady private equity firm run by Kerry and Biden’s kids.
* John Kerry financial disclosure report shows hypocrisy and greed.
* Scandals At State: How Hillary Clinton and John Kerry Used Office To Enrich Their Families –
Corruption: What is it about Democrats and the State Department? Despite their repeated claims of transparency, it turns out that both Hillary Clinton and current Secretary of State John Kerry used their positions to enrich members of their own families — at taxpayer expense.
This John Kerry is as corrupt and dishonest as F… Joe Biden, “crooked Hil-Liar-y” and Adam Schiff.
That’s the Biden administration’s transparency policy at work. When they avoid questions, evade accusations, refuse to comply with investigations (which they forbid Republicans to do)—you know without a doubt, they are hiding something. This is the Party of lies and deception—so, in a manner of speaking, they are transparent—you can see right through them.
Only after you climb over the mount of BULL< coming out of their mouths.
John Heinz Ketchup Kerry! John, how are your five homes, your private jet and your yacht? With all of that carbon you are emitting from your homes, your private jet and your yacht, the carbon has gone into the airspace between your ears and as a result that area of your anatomy has overheated from “global warming”.
Biden and his administration are truly traitors to the USA. I do not understand for the life of me why these criminals have not been charged as traitors. A firing squad would be to light a sentence for them. Biden has funded Putin’s war, he has supported the mullahs in Iran and wants to fund their development of a nuclear weapon and of course he supports the Venezuelan, Chinese, and Cuban governments. They are communists and are working hard to turn our precious government into a Communist regime.
There has to be something top secret about Lurch (Kerry). He’s definitely not human.
I have to say it. The climate scammers are the biggest ideological threat we have to face in this country. It is so because they are fanatical and make global climate change a priority over any and every other issue we face. They are actually a kind of religious cult backed by no substantial facts to support their beliefs. Lurch Kerry is a prime example as evidenced by his statement.
They certainly are a cult…
How will he ever be able to maintain all of his estates that use fossil fuel if every American who signs his pay check does the same?