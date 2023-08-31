Chicago was sick of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, so instead of going in a different direction the last election, Chicago residents elected someone even worse: Brandon Johnson. Chicago’s new mayor talks “soft on crime” to a whole new level.

With car thefts skyrocketing in Chicago, Johnson has decided to sue automakers Kia and Hyundai because Johnson says the cars are too easy to steal. Instead of blaming criminals, Johnson is blaming car companies.

The Biden administration is going after your beer. Plus, the leftist assault on education continues.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

