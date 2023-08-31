Chicago was sick of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, so instead of going in a different direction the last election, Chicago residents elected someone even worse: Brandon Johnson. Chicago’s new mayor talks “soft on crime” to a whole new level.
With car thefts skyrocketing in Chicago, Johnson has decided to sue automakers Kia and Hyundai because Johnson says the cars are too easy to steal. Instead of blaming criminals, Johnson is blaming car companies.
The Biden administration is going after your beer. Plus, the leftist assault on education continues.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
It’s the car’s fault, it’s the gun’s fault, it’s the merchant’s fault for not locking everything up, it’s the school’s fault black kids don’t learn, it’s the robbery victim’s fault for being on the street, it’s the girl’s fault for being raped. And on and on. Never blame the person who breaks the law. It’s no wonder dem run cities have become cesspools of crime
The corrupt, treasonous Democrat elite and the Democrat Party supporters never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own treasonous, unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions and agendas. Democrats always Lie and blame someone or something else for their own actions and policies.
It makes one wonder why do Democrats believe the Lies, Cons and Deceptions of this Democrat Party’s elite?
One would have to conclude that Democrat Party supporters are the Democrat Party’s “Useful Idiots”.