A “Never Trumper” posts that First Lady Melania Trump should “Be Infected,” later saying that Trump supporters are too slow to understand his humor. The media continue to focus on what the China / Wuhan virus should be called, and Washington legislators are prepped to pour a ton of money into the economy. All that and more on today’s show!

As left and right, and Republicans and Democrats appear to be coming together, the media are lagging behind. They continue to bash the president and aid in China’s propaganda. This week, a “Never Trump” CNN contributor tweeted “Be Infected” to the first lady and claimed it was some kind of joke.

The media are also fixated on President Trump’s use of the phrase “China virus” to describe the outbreak. It’s the same phrase used by the media in previous reports, but now, they want to brand Trump a racist for using it.

Are you tired of all the bad news? One company is offering rent relief to restaurant owners, so those owners can pass the savings on to employees.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel