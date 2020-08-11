Defund Teacher’s Unions A.F. Branco | Aug 11, 2020 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 8 votes. Please wait... Share:
Don’t just defund them. Dismantle them. Teachers unions, like all government unions, have no right to exist.
We may need to first dismantle public schools before we can dismantle teachers unions. So be it.
Even the great champion of unions, FDR, did not back government unions. He thought their position would lead to corrupt collusion with elected officials. Guess he was right.
The teachers unions, mostly Democrat Left, and Department of Education bureaucrats, mostly Democrat Left, have had a stranglehold on the indoctrination in public schools for quite some time. I use the word ‘indoctrination’ because schools are failing miserably to in the teaching of solid subjects in favor of feelings and social awareness! School boards once answerable to the parents of the children in their schools bow to the ‘experts’ in the unions and government and offer ultimatums to parents about what their children learn. If they are public employees the public has a right to set the agenda and not the employees!