Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony before Congress regarding prohibited coronavirus testing is coming under new scrutiny following the release of a statement by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The NIH says that, contrary to Fauci’s claims, the U.S. did fund virus-altering research at the Wuhan Lab in China.
Covid-19 is suspected to be a virus that was manufactured and released at the Wuhan Lab. Fauci has denied that the U.S. had any role in funding the coronavirus research. Sen. Rand Paul confronted Fauci many times during Congressional testimony, and Fauci’s denials may end up coming back to haunt him.
Former President Trump announces a new social media company. Plus, a high school gets blasted over it’s white privilege taunt.
“Fauci in hot water”? Fauci has nothing to worry about. Fauci is part of the protected criminal class in Washington! Oh and just remember, according to the corrupt Merrick Garland and the corrupt FBI, we Conservatives are the “real” criminals!
Another government liar? More misleading information regarding COVID?
Say it ain’t so !