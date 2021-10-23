Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony before Congress regarding prohibited coronavirus testing is coming under new scrutiny following the release of a statement by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The NIH says that, contrary to Fauci’s claims, the U.S. did fund virus-altering research at the Wuhan Lab in China.

Covid-19 is suspected to be a virus that was manufactured and released at the Wuhan Lab. Fauci has denied that the U.S. had any role in funding the coronavirus research. Sen. Rand Paul confronted Fauci many times during Congressional testimony, and Fauci’s denials may end up coming back to haunt him.

Former President Trump announces a new social media company. Plus, a high school gets blasted over it's white privilege taunt.

