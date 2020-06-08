In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, “Republican” Colin Powell said that President Trump “lies” and said he will be voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Surprise, surprise! In addition, the New York Times reports that former President George W. Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney will not be voting for President Trump either. Basically, the “Never Trumpers” are still “Never Trumpers,” but this time, Republican policies of lower taxes, fewer regulations, strong defense and border security are at risk. Do they care?

In other “breaking” news, there appears to be a cure for coronavirus. It’s called rioting and looting. Plus, Minneapolis stands ready to completely defund its police department.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

