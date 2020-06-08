In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, “Republican” Colin Powell said that President Trump “lies” and said he will be voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Surprise, surprise! In addition, the New York Times reports that former President George W. Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney will not be voting for President Trump either. Basically, the “Never Trumpers” are still “Never Trumpers,” but this time, Republican policies of lower taxes, fewer regulations, strong defense and border security are at risk. Do they care?
In other “breaking” news, there appears to be a cure for coronavirus. It’s called rioting and looting. Plus, Minneapolis stands ready to completely defund its police department.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
What is the deal with the two minute countdown before the video starts? I paused it because of the awful noise it was making, and when I restarted it, the countdown reset to another two minutes…
Who cares how Colin Powell votes? If he wants to waste his vote on Sleepy Joe for some political currency go ahead but don’t let the door hit you on your *** on the way out.
The very reason the nation is where it is at today is because of the likes of Colin Powell, Mitt Romney, George Bush SELLING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE OUT every chance they get.
They were just covert operatives, who have now been exposed, by the removing of their mask, which they hide behind of being a member of the Republican party,
to show their true allegiance is to a one world government where they have one set of laws for themselves and another for everyone else,
where they were free, to do as they will, while everyone else has to beg them for permission for such things as a jog in a park or to attend a church service,
but now, they, are faced with a possible future where they will not get to live off the blood, sweat and tears of others toil from their organized looting, pretending to represent us, the PEOPLE
GOOD RIDDANCE!!!!!
If you are a never-Trumper, you hate America.
If you seriously think Joe Biden would make a good president, let alone a better president than Trump, then you’re brain dead.
At least Hillary could still form a sentence, when there were no lights flashing in her eyes.
“If you seriously think Joe Biden would make a good president”
Their criteria for what makes a “good” president is entirely different than what is good for the nation
They want someone they can OWN
The walking dead Biden is the perfect zombie for them
Not surprised at all! All of them are nothing but the deep state swamp slime!
Powell never really was a republican. Bush is mad because his brother lost the primary in 2016 to Trump. Romney is just plain jealous because Trump won and Romney lost. None of this is a surprise tome.
This is not news, they did not support President Trump in 2016. They are all RINOS, Globalists not pro American first. As far as Colin Powell, he supported and voted for Obama twice, he might as well declare he is a Democrat. Their recommendations don’t carry a lot of weight outside the belt way of DC. If it did, Romney would of been elected President. #Trump2020Landslide
When I look at Bush, Powell, and Romney I now know how a bride must feel thats been left at the alter. I Voted
twice for Bush, once for Romney and cheered Powell for his service to our Country. I guess I should have voted for
Jeb but never thought I would loose George. As far as Romney I gave up on him when I saw his vote in Congress
on the impeachment.