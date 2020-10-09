Once-conservative Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has lately crossed to the liberal side of in several legal decisions, and a U.S. senator says it is coming from his dislike of President Trump.
In June, Chief Justice Roberts was the deciding vote allowing LGBT rights to be shoehorned into the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The very next day he led the liberal wing of the court in saying Barack Obama could decide children brought here by their illegal-immigrant families had a right to stay — but Trump had no legal right to undo Obama’s executive order.
The next month, Roberts once again joined his fellow travelers on the left to allow abortion clinics in Louisiana to operate without the backup of an emergency room for injured women.
“I actually think much of what is driving it is, I think, John despises Donald Trump,” Sen. Ted Cruz told CBN. “I think it’s personal.”
Gary Bauer of American Values says he hopes Sen. Cruz is wrong but says it’s as good an explanation as any other for the bizarre drift of Justice Roberts.
“It would be a terrible comment about Chief Justice Roberts if he was making decisions based on a personal dislike of President Trump,” Bauer observes, “and, of course, the worrisome thing would be if there are disputes related to the election.”
Given the way the election is trending, that scenario is increasingly likely.
Bauer tells OneNewsNow he can list a number of justices who have drifted left – but not one that has gone the other way.
“And those that are drifting toward the left,” he warns, “seem to be deeply impacted by the latest wind that blows through their brain.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
It will be a shame if the SCOTUS BECAMES CORRUPT
“BECOMES?” LOL! How about already has been far too many times just in the recent past?
Amen,
I’m afraid that train has left the station Cathey. When almost every justice’s vote is cast along political affiliations it is the “definition” of “corrupt” relative to the “constitutional” duty sworn to uphold by each justice.
I’ve thought that for a long time now. Roberts hates Trump, so he’s basing his decisions not on the Constitution, but on his own personal feelings. Roberts should be removed from the court and thrown in prison for treason.
Z_man 37 I agree with you, I thought he might hate Trump he needs to be removed
Maybe Robert’s had his name on the Epstein Lolita flight list ..
Somebody’s got something on him.
All the push back from the swamp has got to be from Massive wide scale corruption from members of both parties
IMHO
I still say he is being blackmailed
Democrats are corrupt especially Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler and the Squad they will sell out the American people to China if you let them They never gave Trump a chance from day one they started out to impeach him. there is not another President could put up with and go through what Pelosi and other Democrats have put Trump through and still accomplished what he has done, he stands with the American people and the Democrats don’t, they just tell you what you want to hear to get your votes so think about how your life will be like in a socialist or communist country, no freedom lose everything you worked for, your property, money freedom of speech, right to bare arms I will vote Trump in 2020 to save America I hope you will do the same
“It would be a terrible comment about Chief Justice Roberts….” I guess his ‘actions’ put the LIE to his past claim that there are NO Clinton judges, no Bush judges, no Obama judges! Roberts is a ‘Bush Justice’ but his decree that the ACA, a.k.a. Obama Care, was Constitutional because in his mind it is a ‘tax,’ and NOT some government dictates that ALL Americans have to ‘buy’ this “health care” rolls him into being an “Obama Judge!”
That ACA ‘legislating from the bench by the SCOTUS is hardly the most egregious declaration by those 9 magpies in robes. That ’73 bastardized ruling that the Constitution provides women some ‘RIGHT’ to abortion has that august body (NOT) with the blood of over 62 million dead on the hands of ALL Americans, not just theirs!!
Exactly, right on! Rating was supposed to be a 5 but finger messed up!
Whatever the reason Roberts is a real stinker.
Roberts’ swing to the left goes back much further than Trump; all the way back to Obamacare. It was rumored then that he was being blackmailed, possibly due to something suspicious regarding his children. We’ll probably never know, but he sure turned out to be a ‘snake in the grass’ when it comes to our Constitution.
***Justice Roberts is not conservative and does what his globalist handlers tell him.
He has always been compromised by blackmail.
He was a guest on Epsteins pedophile torture island!
No. He hasn’t just turned Left. We all must remember his horrendous last minute turn on ObamaCare? We all remember when Constitutional John decided that it was prudent to “legislate” law from the High Court? Not only that, but that it was okay for Obama to “legislate” law from the Executive branch of government as well? No, I believe Roberts has skeletons in his closet that Obama’s weaponized agencies used against him. Either that or, his family was threatened. That is how Obama rolls.
Are we sure he should be on the court if he is that petty?
John Roberts has revealed himself to be an egotistic Jim Comey in robes who like Comey would swing to the left, or the right depending on which way makes him appear to be prominent and in control of the power of the argument at hand to put him front and center for another 15 minutes of fame and adoration. His swinging to the left due to his hatred of Trump who called him out like he called out Comey, is just the Mitt Romney “get even” side of his RINO egotism. What matter that THE PEOPLE lose rights in the process so long as his pathological need to be the center of attention is satisfied and his pathological need to weild power as well. He must be hyperventilating that Barrett will take away his ability to swing the court like a rusty gate, and make him as irrelevant in fame as he now has revealed himself to deserve. Just another reason to get Barratt confirmed BEFORE the election so Roberts rules of Judicial swing dancing can prevent him from taking down Trump in revenge.
I think this only had one star before because some readers thought you were talking about Trump when it was Roberts you meant. I am afraid Roberts in the coming election disputes will vote to rule Trump the loser. Roberts is a buddy of the Bushes, the globalists who will be voting for Biden, after all.
Don’t forget the census decision in which they acknowledged that Trump (the Executive Branch) had the RIGHT to add or add BACK the citizenship question to the census BUT put the Constitution and separate powers principal in the trash by saying the SCOTUS must approved the reason they want to do it and left no time to pursue it further. Thus Roberts made the Executive SUBORDINATE to the judicial.
Roberts does hate Trump he even rebuked him publicly for telling the truth about biased judges. That was a first. My other theory is he is kowtowing to the left and Dems because he, Roberts, is hungry for power and he is afraid that if the Dems pack the court he will just be small fry in a much bigger pond.