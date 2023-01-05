After six rounds of voting on Tuesday and Wednesday, Kevin McCarthy has still not been able to prevail in the race for speaker of the House. McCarthy’s vote total has gone from 203 to 202 to 201 with 218 needed for victory. Is McCarthy done?

Rep. Byron Donalds was nominated on Wednesday as an alternative to McCarthy, and he garnered twenty votes in rounds four, five, and six. With pressure mounting on House Republicans, who will emerge as speaker? McCarthy? Byron Donalds? Someone else?

Joe Biden’s press secretary gives her take on the border crisis. Plus, one news source blames rising crime on global warming.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel