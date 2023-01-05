After six rounds of voting on Tuesday and Wednesday, Kevin McCarthy has still not been able to prevail in the race for speaker of the House. McCarthy’s vote total has gone from 203 to 202 to 201 with 218 needed for victory. Is McCarthy done?
Rep. Byron Donalds was nominated on Wednesday as an alternative to McCarthy, and he garnered twenty votes in rounds four, five, and six. With pressure mounting on House Republicans, who will emerge as speaker? McCarthy? Byron Donalds? Someone else?
Joe Biden’s press secretary gives her take on the border crisis. Plus, one news source blames rising crime on global warming.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
If the Republican Party doesn’t get its act together—it will be done.
If getting the same vote results over and over again and expecting to get a different result is the variance of Einstein’s definition of insanity, The Republican Party is already done. McCarthy needs to swallow hard and move on. Anyone named speaker must sign an agreement that no 4000 page omni-bills like the ones McCarthy promoted will ever be presented for a vote by a Republican speaker,,,,no bill shall exceed in length more words than in our original signed Constitution. That one act will solve most of this county’s problems and prevent the now enabled mischief.
Kevin should put on his big boy pants and remove this name from further consideration. It will help save and unify the GOP. Then Congress can get back to business serving the people (ha, ha, yaaaa).
The true Conservatives in the party should rally around Steve Scalise and back him for Speaker.