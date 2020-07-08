Ilhan Omar called for the “dismantling” of America’s political and economic system. Omar said this “system of oppression” must be replaced, and her remedies come straight from the Black Lives Matter and far left playbook. During a press conference, Omar talked about police reform, but that was just her opening to push for her true agenda. Isn’t she supposed to uphold the Constitution… not destroy it?

Ilhan Omar isn’t the only “Squad” member making noise this week. Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley are touting a bill to defund the police and legalize illegal immigration.

Plus, CNN’s Don Lemon is actually defending the destruction of statues and monuments of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

