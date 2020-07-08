Ilhan Omar called for the “dismantling” of America’s political and economic system. Omar said this “system of oppression” must be replaced, and her remedies come straight from the Black Lives Matter and far left playbook. During a press conference, Omar talked about police reform, but that was just her opening to push for her true agenda. Isn’t she supposed to uphold the Constitution… not destroy it?
Ilhan Omar isn’t the only “Squad” member making noise this week. Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley are touting a bill to defund the police and legalize illegal immigration.
Plus, CNN’s Don Lemon is actually defending the destruction of statues and monuments of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Comment by Bryant MacDonald
Posted in Fox’s Carlson criticized for saying Democrats hate America Jul 8, 12:23
Comment by usafoldsarge
Posted in CAIR-MN calls for firing of St. Paul Starbucks worker who wrote ‘ISIS’ on Muslim woman’s coffee cup Jul 8, 12:08
Comment by Donald Pugh Sr.
Posted in Cleveland Indians manager wants team name changed Jul 8, 12:05
Comment by Donald Pugh Sr.
Posted in Chief Justice John Roberts hospitalized last month after fall Jul 8, 12:02
Comment by Donald Pugh Sr.
Posted in Fox’s Carlson criticized for saying Democrats hate America Jul 8, 11:59