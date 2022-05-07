Joe Biden, Jen Psaki, and the radical left refuse to denounce the unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court ruling and, instead, are going on the attack. Biden, the so-called “great uniter” by the media, continued his politics of division by blasting conservative Americans as one of the most extreme groups in the history of America.
Leftwing groups are targeting Supreme Court justices, and the White House is saying nothing. When asked about the doxxing of Supreme Court justices or the Supreme Court leak that indicates the end of Roe v Wade, Jen Psaki dodged and evaded.
When it comes to the border crisis, the American people clearly take a different stand than the White House. Plus, another study reveals the harm caused by lockdowns on children.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
This treasonous, corrupt, puppet president “Joe “B”iden Obama administration is our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
24 Aug. 2020 – Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
referred to President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters as
“domestic enemies” and “enemies of the State”.
Jul 8, 2014, Obama request for $3.7 billion to address the border crisis “is so much smoke and mirrors,” legislators, law enforcement and other federal officials said. The bulk of the money is earmarked for resettlement rather than for removal and border enforcement. And this treasonous, corrupt, puppet president “Joe “B”iden Obama administration is still carrying out Obama’s destructive plans.
They keep calling CONSERVATIVES “Extremists”. BUT ITS NOT conservatives that go out and loot, rob, rape, burn and the like, IS IT!
Makes you wonder who knows what.”
The LEAK was found out it came out from One of Justice Sotomayor’s Law Clerks !
Ted Cruz speculates that’s the source..
Let’s change Beijing Joey’s Name to Opie ! His is Brain Dead and Blind Eye and hadn’t have a Clue what is going on in the World alone in the White House and the Country ! ..
Blatant lies, unauthorized leaks, brutal mob intimidation, strict government censorship, and smearing political opponents as domestic terrorists and racists are among the tactics that the Biden-Harris Administration is using to overcome political opposition and advance its transformation of America into a Communist Chinese-style dictatorship. It is obvious that Joe Biden, whose family members still have close business ties to Communist China, and his radical leftist supporters are determined to end the Great American Experiment in order to further empower and enrich themselves and their party. The elections of 2022 and 2024 will determine if we remain a free people or become subjects of an oppressive, leftist dictatorship that may be able to rule permanently. Those of us who value freedom need to stand firm against these tyrants and vote to save our Constitutional Republic. We must do this not only for ourselves, but for all future generations of Americans.