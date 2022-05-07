Joe Biden, Jen Psaki, and the radical left refuse to denounce the unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court ruling and, instead, are going on the attack. Biden, the so-called “great uniter” by the media, continued his politics of division by blasting conservative Americans as one of the most extreme groups in the history of America.

Leftwing groups are targeting Supreme Court justices, and the White House is saying nothing. When asked about the doxxing of Supreme Court justices or the Supreme Court leak that indicates the end of Roe v Wade, Jen Psaki dodged and evaded.

When it comes to the border crisis, the American people clearly take a different stand than the White House. Plus, another study reveals the harm caused by lockdowns on children.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

