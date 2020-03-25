Rashida Tlaib has an idea to load up everyone in the entire country with a taxpayer-funded debit card, and you won’t believe how she want’s to “pay” for it. Joe Biden is back, and he’s making about as much sense as he usually does, plus the White House and Senate have reached an agreement on a massive coronavirus aid package. All that and more on today’s show!
No, today’s lead story doesn’t come from “The Onion.” Rashida Tlaib actually wants to mint a couple of $1 trillion coins to pay for her universal basic income plan. The plan gives a debit card to eveyrone, pre-loaded with $2,000. Then, each person gets $1,000 per month for up to a year AFTER the coronavirus threat is gone.
Joe Biden is back, and he’s not making any sense. But then again, what else is new?
President Trump would like to see portions of the economy back in business by Easter. Can it be done?
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Rahida the communist TRAITOR, should give me a debit card, so I can clean out her bank account. That is what I want from every communist, a debit card so I can take all of their money.
growing tired of having to tolerate mudslimes in our government.
Trouble is she probably believes that’s how the system works, just print/mint new money when needed.
Talid should go ahead with her plan if she has two trillion dollars in her personal account to pay for it. Since I am sure her account is considerably less than that, she should just SHUT UP.
Just make sure no one on welfare gets any of this. They get their free stuff every month while people who work are getting nothing. Why is that right? Oh yeah, they vote democrat to keep getting those freebies. Need to put a stop to that crap.
Hey, Tlaib, let me have those coins & I’ll melt them down to make something useful, like a screwdriver . . . to tighten the loose screws in your head.
Have you ever listened to some folks for a minute and thought. . . their cornbread ain’t done in the middle.
This very much fits the Joe and Talaib show.
By the way Talaib, how much gold is going to back up that 1 trillion of yours?