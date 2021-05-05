Break up Big Tech — or regulate it so that major platforms cannot discriminate by viewpoint, Republicans said Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump’s allies in Congress vowed to strike back after Facebook’s decision to uphold its ban on Trump’s account — especially when the political tide turns, perhaps as soon as 2022.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) accused Facebook of “acting like a Democrat Super PAC” and wrote, “A House Republican majority will rein in big tech power over our speech.”

Trump slams Facebook ban as ‘total disgrace,’ says Big Tech companies ‘must pay a political price’

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed the Facebook Oversight Board’s decision to uphold his ban from Facebook and Instagram as a “total disgrace,” saying Big Tech companies “must pay a political price.”

The board on Wednesday upheld Trump’s ban from Facebook and Instagram but said it was “not appropriate” for Facebook to impose the “indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension.”

The board gave Facebook six months to review the “arbitrary” indefinite ban, saying in a tweet that the company “violated its own rules.”

‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’ is ready

President Trump has launched a new website to deliver the latest updates from his office to the American people.

The website is called: From the Desk of Donald J. Trump. The President has posted statements and opinions on the state of U.S. affairs to advance his ‘Save America’ program.

President Trump said the website will develop as “the beacon of free speech,” although it doesn’t appear to work as a social media platform as of now.

