Break up Big Tech — or regulate it so that major platforms cannot discriminate by viewpoint, Republicans said Wednesday.
Former President Donald Trump’s allies in Congress vowed to strike back after Facebook’s decision to uphold its ban on Trump’s account — especially when the political tide turns, perhaps as soon as 2022.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) accused Facebook of “acting like a Democrat Super PAC” and wrote, “A House Republican majority will rein in big tech power over our speech.”
– Read more at the NY Post
Trump slams Facebook ban as ‘total disgrace,’ says Big Tech companies ‘must pay a political price’
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed the Facebook Oversight Board’s decision to uphold his ban from Facebook and Instagram as a “total disgrace,” saying Big Tech companies “must pay a political price.”
The board on Wednesday upheld Trump’s ban from Facebook and Instagram but said it was “not appropriate” for Facebook to impose the “indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension.”
The board gave Facebook six months to review the “arbitrary” indefinite ban, saying in a tweet that the company “violated its own rules.”
– Read more at Fox News
‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’ is ready
President Trump has launched a new website to deliver the latest updates from his office to the American people.
The website is called: From the Desk of Donald J. Trump. The President has posted statements and opinions on the state of U.S. affairs to advance his ‘Save America’ program.
President Trump said the website will develop as “the beacon of free speech,” although it doesn’t appear to work as a social media platform as of now.
– Source is One America News
Visit the new site at From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.
Facebook is a platform, nothing more. They are not a publisher.
REPEAL SEC. 230!!
“Section 230 generally provides immunity for website platforms from third-party content. At its core, Section 230(c)(1) provides immunity from liability for providers and users of an “interactive computer service” who publish information provided by third-party users:
No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”
They should lose their protection against being sued for liable they use to say they were not editors so they should be excempt from lawsuits. I can find dozens of comments by democrat politicians that are way worse than anything president Trump wrote. They also have gone out of their way to prevent parlor and rumbler from doing business. The time has come to break them up and lose their protection and tax credits. This will be a great thing for the country one of the best things this country ever did was break up Ma Bell. This will allow for everyone to be treated equally and prevent facebook and twitter from trying to interfere in our election again. Lets face it almost everyone in the country will agree that both the owner of facebook and twitter are two of the nastiest human beings in the world. They are bad people if you haven’t seen the movie about facebook watch it this was long before Trump it shows you how bad the owner of facebook is he is a creep. The owner of twitter looks like a hippie but that’s as far as hippie persona goes he does more things to hurt the enviroment in 1 year than the whole country combined. He is listed as one of the most hated bosses actually these two take turns going from number 1 to number 2 Let end the reign of two horrfic people.
It wouldn’t bother me in the least if Twitter and Facebook both went out of business tomorrow. I’ve never “tweeted” nor posted 1 word on Facebook in my life, nor do I have any intention of doing so in the future.
Break them up as the dem-rat, biased monopolies they are, just like they did with AT&T in ’84.
“Break Them Up”. That ability already exists – it’s called capitalism or the free market. You don’t like something – don’t buy it, don’t use it, find another vendor. Very, very SIMPLE. We don’t need the clowns in DC to this.