Mitch McConnell has had not one but two complete freeze ups in just the span of weeks. Despite just staring off into space, McConnell says he will stay Senate Republican Leader and not retire early. Is it time for McConnell to go?

Whether it’s McConnell, Dianne Feinstein, or Joe Biden, age is definitely an issue being debated. How old is too old? Should there be age limits on members of Congress?

The assault on free speech continues. Plus, Joe Biden’s dealings with Hunter continue to expose the Biden crime family.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

