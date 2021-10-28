Despite the National School Boards Association apologizing for the letter that sparked the fire, Attorney General Merrick Garland stood strong on his memo to Justice Department employees addressing a federal response to violence and intimidation of school board officials.
Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that the apology letter had no bearing on the Justice Department’s stance.
“The letter that was subsequently sent does not change the association’s concern of violence or threats of violence. It alters some of the language in the letter that we did not rely on and is not contained in my own memorandum,” Garland said, per Fox News.
Garland said the Justice Department is not concerned about school board officials, but a “rising tide” of violence against prosecutors, election administrators, judges, and others.
“The only thing the Justice Department is concerned about: violence and threats of violence,” he said.
As previously reported by Human Events News, the National School Boards Association wrote a letter to the White House claiming that school boards face “domestic terrorism and hate crimes” from critics of mask mandates and promoters of “propaganda purporting the false inclusion of critical race theory.”
In response, Merrick Garland said the FBI and U.S. attorneys would have meetings with federal, state and local leaders to form “strategies for addressing threats.”
The Justice Department said in a press release that it would create “specialized training” for school boards and administrators to identify threats, report it to law enforcement and “capture and preserve evidence” to aid in prosecutions.
Most recently, the National School Boards Association wrote a second letter saying they “regret and apologize” for the first one, and that “there was no justification for some of the language” they used.
“All it asks is for federal law enforcement to consult with, meet with local law enforcement to assess the circumstances, strategize about what may or may not be necessary to provide federal assistance if it’s necessary,” Garland said.
© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
People are getting filled up with the KGB and SS tactics our government is now engaging in. Democrats are listening to their elites and not the people or thay would be outraged too.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the policies of the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as “Enemies of the State”.
24 Aug. 2020 – Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
referred to President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters as
“domestic enemies” and “enemies of the State”.
The treachery of the traitorous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
The treasonous Democrat Party has weaponized the KGB (FBI).
I am so utterly fed up with the entire GOP, for lacking the balls to even THINK OF IMPEACHING HIS BUTT….
See Below, again.
Of course he is going to defend it—he is a Liberal a** equally as incompetent as the PINO in the White House. Two bricks short of a load—not one functioning brain cell—and not a shred of common sense.
Looks like our GOP senators laid this guy out pretty good. There were more than 3 who did so but these 3 might have been the most outspoken and most truthful.
If Merrick Garland was part of my political party I would hang my head in shame but apparently rank and file Democrats have no more shame than Joe Biden does.
They may have verbally laid into him, but that’s it. WHERE WERE THEIR CALLS FOR A vote of no confidence in his leadership? Where were their calls to IMPEACH HIM FOR his obvious crimes?
Where were their calls to IMPEACH HIM FOR his obvious crimes?
Why call for something they can’t do?
Nancy Pelosi isn’t going to allow an impeachment to go forward.
We all need to understand the impeachment process after watching our own president be impeached twice.
Before we can impeach anybody we have to control the House by a simple majority and to remove an impeached person we have to control the Senate by a 2/3 majority.
Why don’t we all understand this????
Here’s a link. https://ballotpedia.org/Impeachment_of_federal_officials
Calling for a vote of no confidence would be no different. The GOP does not control the House or the Senate. The Democrats do and they control what comes up for a vote as well.
Every American who does not agree with the political cult regime has, is and will be considered a terrorist. Their decision is final and they own no one an explanation nor will they apologize for the injustice they have so proudly placed on those deemed unsuitable if they believe in the constitution. Amazingly harris threatened every Trump supporter and nothing was done. This admin. is a cult and will always be a threat to real Americans.