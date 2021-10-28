The United States issued the first passport with an “X” gender marker, a move reflecting the Department of State’s process of updating policies on gender identity.
The decision was first announced in July to add the marker for non-binary, intersex and gender non-conforming people applying for a passport or a Consular Reports of Birth Abroad. The department didn’t announce to whom the passport was issued.
In June, the department said it needed time to add the third gender to its computer systems. It hopes to complete the required system to offer the option to all passport applicants in early 2022.
Applicants can now self-select their gender without providing medical certifications. Countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Nepal have all made similar designations.
“I want to reiterate, on the occasion of this passport issuance, the Department of State’s commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people — including LGBTQI+ persons,” spokesperson Ned Price said in a press release.
What will happen when the bearer tries to enter a country that does not recognize this gender fluidity?
Good question. Maybe we can send them all TO ONE OF THOSE Nations and see!
One’s relationship with GOD is entirely between them and GOD.
This is another example that this immoral, sexually perverted, dishonorable, dishonest, socialist Democrat Party and their puppet president have become disciples of Satan.
Romans 1:32
Although they know God’s righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.
John 8:44
You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
EVERYONE of these sick deviants have NO relation with god.. They have one with SATAN!
The new Generation X
It is a wonder that every therapist’s office in this country isn’t booked solid for at least the next five years.
No need to wonder about these satanic changes in the way America conducts business. When a country has a a majority of satanists governing it this is a result. God will strongly remind these governing individuals on judgement day just exactly what was expected of them why their eternity will not be pleasant.
Joe Biden is an evil man and he’s also a brainless wonder. It wouldn’t surprise me if he knows nothing about this having happened. He’s not running the show. However, if you told him he’d probably be really happy to find out about it.
Have we completely lost our minds!!