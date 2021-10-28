The United States issued the first passport with an “X” gender marker, a move reflecting the Department of State’s process of updating policies on gender identity.

The decision was first announced in July to add the marker for non-binary, intersex and gender non-conforming people applying for a passport or a Consular Reports of Birth Abroad. The department didn’t announce to whom the passport was issued.

In June, the department said it needed time to add the third gender to its computer systems. It hopes to complete the required system to offer the option to all passport applicants in early 2022.

Applicants can now self-select their gender without providing medical certifications. Countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Nepal have all made similar designations.

“I want to reiterate, on the occasion of this passport issuance, the Department of State’s commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people — including LGBTQI+ persons,” spokesperson Ned Price said in a press release.

