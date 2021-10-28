“In 19 of the last 20 years, California ranked as the top move-to-Texas state. The share of Californians relocating to Texas has increased every year since 2011.”
Dr. Luis Torres, Economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University
The 2020 U.S. Census showed Texas continued to surge in population, growing to 29,145,505 souls, an increase of 4 million in 10 years and the largest number of any state.
But where did all these people come from?
An economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University shed some light on the question.
More than one of every 10 people moving to Texas during the 2020 pandemic year was from California, said Luis Torres, but this wasn’t new to the COVID-19 year.
“In 19 of the last 20 years, California ranked as the top move-to-Texas state. The share of Californians relocating to Texas has increased every year since 2011,” Torres said.
California experienced a huge growth spurt during the 20th century and remains the most populous state with more than 39.5 million, but its growth has stagnated and many of those who headed east came to Texas. As a result, the Golden State lost one U.S. Congressional district in the latest census while the Lone Star State gained two.
Florida was the second largest source of new Texans with a 7.2% share, less than half the California influx. Rounding out the top five sources were Colorado, Illinois, and Louisiana.
Most of the Californians who decided pastures were greener in Texas came from the southern part of the state, the study shows. Many of the eastbound moving vans on I-10 bore plates from Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties – some of the largest in the state.
Many of the immigrants from other states were from bigger counties, too, including Maricopa (Phoenix, Arizona), Cook ( Chicago, Illinois), Clark (Las Vegas, Nevada), El Paso (Colorado Springs, Colorado), and King (Seattle, Washington).
Refugees from other states preferred to settle in Texas’ larger counties, with Harris County getting the lion’s share at 10%. Other popular destinations are Tarrant, Bexar, Travis, Dallas and Collin. Many California expatriates preferred the Austin area.
While Utah was the fastest growing state in terms of percent, Texas’ raw population growth was more than Utah’s entire population.

The problem is many are brining the pilitics to Texas that ruined California but somehow that does not compute!
Therein lies the problem. These people see and experience the ill effects of the Liberal policies they are living under—they look at the likes of Texas and see what a breath of fresh air it is—so they move to Texas to get away from the oppression, but then try and implement the very politics they were running from. Its like they think there is some invisible force causing the problems—not the Liberal policies. It is exasperating trying to bring this point home to them.
My grown daughter and I just moved to TX from NM and it is so refreshing to get away from the tyranny. We are in the country and it is so easy to forget all the evil around the country and world. Red states rock!
Which is why for years, i’ve been advocating EVERY RED STATE Should be fully authorized to VET THE EVER LOVING HELL out of anyone moving there, to ENSURE THEY DON’T bring in their libtard insanity….
That would fit in with the liberal Marxists so well. Not only is that unconstitutional but if it were possible there would already be laws designating which states conservatives can’t live in.
This is how many states have been changed from conservative to liberal, yet we see a constant refrain here asking people why they haven’t left California. Shouldn’t we leave them alone and let them stay?
It won’t be long until we get someone in here breathing fire and blaming Abbott for letting them in. Before that happens I just want to say that there is no mechanism to choose between Americans who want to move into a state. There is no law to keep any citizen out and it is unconstitutional to restrict their movement from state to state.
If someone disagrees then please cite the law that a governor can use to keep liberals from moving to Texas.
MAYBE there should be a law for that!
Stupid cannot be fixed with a move.
I get the impression that in 19 of the last 20 years, California ranked as the top move-to-Texas state. The share of Californians relocating to Texas has increased every year since 2011.
I remember back in the day a Ft Worth newspaper had an ad, Buy a brick for the great wall of Texas, to keep the northern riff raff out. $15. What the heck happened to those bricks and why weren’t they used to keep Californians out too (and left overs for the southern border)?
IF i had my way, we’d just wall off COMMIEFORNIA!