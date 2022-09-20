The Democrats and other members of the left have no problem with the crisis at America’s southern border… as long as it doesn’t affect them personally. Martha’s Vineyard — the home of the liberal elite — is the latest “welcoming” community to not be so welcoming. Fifty illegal migrants were all it took to cause a meltdown.
Martha’s Vineyard declared a state of emergency… a humanitarian crisis, all because of the fact that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent fifty migrants to the community. America has seen over two million illegal border crossings this year under Joe Biden. Martha’s Vineyard received fifty, and the panic took over.
The White House has had no response for the ongoing border crisis. Plus, crime continues to surge across the country.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
“America has seen over two million illegal border crossings this year under Joe Biden. Martha’s Vineyard received fifty, and the panic took over.”
But to the treasonous Democrat Party’s ruled Congress , it is perfectly fine if – This corrupt, puppet president Biden’s cabal has been bussing and flying illegal immigrants to GOP States for 18 months. 76 flights full of illegal immigrants have dumped their illegal immigrants at the Jacksonville, FL airport just in the last 6 months.
And the Treasonous sanctuary island Martha’s Vineyard declared a state of emergency… a humanitarian crisis, all because of the fact that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent fifty migrants to the community. America has seen over two million illegal border crossings this year under Joe Biden. Martha’s Vineyard received fifty, and the panic took over.
Just look at the hateful reactions from the mayors of the sanctuary cities of Chicago and New York’s reactions to receiving illegal immigrants.
And as we heard/saw in some of those cases, LOCALS WERE STOPPED from restricting those flights that landed, from disgorging their cargo of illegals INTO THE LOCALS TOWN, all because “federal agents were there and giving locals ORDERS”..
Typical righteous indignation from these liberals whose convenient attitude is “I can’t see it from my house so what’s the problem?” That is until they can see it from their house.
Those same snooty libs had the same idea when they shot down a proposed wind farm off their coast several years ago, not to change the subject. They live by a different set of rules.
Always have, always will..
I don’t blame the locals as the island can’t possibly accommodate them. The island doesn’t have fast food chains, department stores, large supermarkets or much of anything else where these people could buy food. The few small hotels have closed as they are normally only open during the vacation season for visitors and the season is over. The large homes you see belong to families that only vacation there and don’t live there all year long. DeSantis did bring the illegal invasion into the limelight and the MSM can’t not talk about it as many Americans have not been aware of the invasion of our sovereign nation until he sent this plane there and now everyone is spewing hate at the locals who are not at fault for anything but living peaceful lives on the island.