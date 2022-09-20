The Democrats and other members of the left have no problem with the crisis at America’s southern border… as long as it doesn’t affect them personally. Martha’s Vineyard — the home of the liberal elite — is the latest “welcoming” community to not be so welcoming. Fifty illegal migrants were all it took to cause a meltdown.

Martha’s Vineyard declared a state of emergency… a humanitarian crisis, all because of the fact that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent fifty migrants to the community. America has seen over two million illegal border crossings this year under Joe Biden. Martha’s Vineyard received fifty, and the panic took over.

The White House has had no response for the ongoing border crisis. Plus, crime continues to surge across the country.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

