CNN is at it again. As part of the network’s coverage of the “Cop City” protests and riots over the weekend in Atlanta, one CNN guest suggested that the word “violent” shouldn’t be used. What do you think?

During the Kenosha riots, CNN was famously mocked for the headline of a “fiery but mostly peaceful protest.” Now, police vehicles had windows smashed and were set on fire. Store fronts were vandalized as well. Why is leftist violence always dismissed?

More classified documents are discovered at Joe Biden’s home. Plus, Kamala Harris butchers the Declaration of Independence.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

