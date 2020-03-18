As America comes together to fight the coronavirus, the media are showing their true colors with Trump bashing and pro-China propaganda. The health data present a much better picture for the U.S. than the rest of the world, and Joe Biden wins big in Tuesday’s elections. All that and more on today’s show!

The media are showing their true colors during the coronavirus outbreak by maintaining their position as the propaganda arm of communist China and the mouthpiece of the left. As Americans — and even members of Congress — are coming together, the media is focusing on bashing President Trump and hyping the outbreak.

Joe Biden had a clean sweep in Tuesday’s elections by winning primaries in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois. Biden’s path to the nomination is virtually assured, as Bernie Sanders is on the outside once again.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

