Joe Biden and his entire administration seem to be clueless on the impact that rising gas prices and inflation are having on the American public. Biden keeps pushing policies that hurt the energy sector, while Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says poor people should just buy electric cars. Out of touch?
Biden, Jen Psaki, Buttigieg, and others convey a “let them eat cake” attitude, while real Americans suffer. Inflation, oil prices, and the overall economy are disasters under Biden.
A new study shows woke corporate executives on a completely different page than consumers. Plus, Dr. Anthony Fauci backtracks on vaccinations and testing for all travelers.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Oh Joe, you are such a great economist, sending us down the road, to Jimmy Carter’s double digit inflation calamity. Ah, the essence of Venezuela in the total destruction of America!
And 2 ‘cents savings’? WHEN IT WENT UP 25+ cents in the last month or so, 2 cents DOWN, is NOT something to brag about…. NOW IF IT CAME DOWN TEN CENTS, that may be something…
Needs to come down a dollar and 10 cents.
THE PEOPLE again used and abused are awakening to the fact that all the free COVID money they were paid to stay at home not having to work, is now being reclaimed in government malfeasance of our American Energy to the tune of $1500 per year in higher gas costs, $1200-$1500 higher heating costs, and the inflated cost of food and just about everything else, inflating so high it broke the glass ceilings for political failures like Kamala to take over and screw up about everything they touch. With Democrat offers of free stuff, the ultimate price paid tomorrow in other areas, always far exceeds the beguiling immediate gratifications they offer today. Those who produce no wealth can only redistribute what others have created, and consume most of the rest. It’s Bye, Bye Jobs and American future when Democrats take over with promises unfulfilled and clawing back with one hand what they always give with the other,,,more so when you factor in their incompetency.
The grossly incompetent and egregiously dishonest Biden-Harris Administration is so desperate to demonstrate progress in fighting the serious inflation that its reckless economic policies have caused since it took office that the administration has resorted to boasting that it has been able to save motorists a whopping two cents a gallon on gas. As outrageously laughable as this claim is, it demonstrates just how terribly out of touch the administration is with the economic hardship its policies have created for the average American family. I am surprised that the delusional Biden-Harris Administration didn’t advise us to take the two cents saved on a gallon of gas and use it to buy a new electric car!
THIS is not incompetence or stupidity, ITS THEIR EVIL AGENDA< to ruin our nation.
“Biden, Jen Psaki, Buttigieg, and others convey a “let them eat cake” attitude, while real Americans suffer. Inflation, oil prices, and the overall economy are disasters under Biden.”
Disaster should be Biden’s name—Joe Di’Saster
The sheer ignorance and unadulterated stupidity of remarks like these just makes it abundantly clear how incompetent and uncaring these people are. They speak with a total air of arrogance as they think they stand exalted over the American people. They want votes, but they do not care about the people who cast them.
Whatever ill fate may befall Joe Biden cannot come soon enough—nor can it be severe enough.
LET’S GO BRANDON
AND not just for him. BUT EVERYONE ELSE In his damnable administration!
I had to laugh at the chart the bozo administration put out to show how much the retail price of gas dropped. These people actually made the graph look like there was a dramatic drop, but looking close and reading the small print, the two cent drop was in very small increments, I will be able to save a whole 40 cents when I fill up. How deviously convenient of them. It’s a wonder the graph had numbers and not just a a diagonal line.
Democrats aren’t out of touch, high prices for the common person are exactly what they want! This is about empowering the elite rich and ensuring Democrat rule! Keep the public poor and take away their representation and Voila, you have Venezuela all over again.
Exactly.. THIS Crapolium, is NOT “because of stupidity, or unforseen consequences”, ITS Exactly the agenda they are wanting.