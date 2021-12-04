Joe Biden and his entire administration seem to be clueless on the impact that rising gas prices and inflation are having on the American public. Biden keeps pushing policies that hurt the energy sector, while Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says poor people should just buy electric cars. Out of touch?

Biden, Jen Psaki, Buttigieg, and others convey a “let them eat cake” attitude, while real Americans suffer. Inflation, oil prices, and the overall economy are disasters under Biden.

A new study shows woke corporate executives on a completely different page than consumers. Plus, Dr. Anthony Fauci backtracks on vaccinations and testing for all travelers.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

