The Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin declared that more Republicans will die from the coronavirus pandemic than Democrats because of the misinformation spread by President Trump and Fox News.

“There is a particular cruelty, irony that it is their core viewers, the Republican older viewers, who are the most at risk,” Ms. Rubin, a self-described conservative and former Republican, said during a panel discussion Sunday morning on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.”

Ms. Rubin credited the Democrats with being the first to cancel political rallies in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, whereas Mr. Trump initially bucked the idea before canceling several rallies Wednesday.

“So, I hate to put it this way, but there will be less Democrat deaths because there will be less mass gatherings, there will be less opportunities for people to congregate and share this horrible disease,” she continued. “So it is really a very short-sighted strategy.”

Ms. Rubin said the challenge lies in getting Trump supporters “back on Planet Earth,” because Fox News has been “brainwashing” them to think the president has been proactive on the issue.

“They will contort themselves to kind of get in line and get in sync,” she said. “And, you know, we’re always saying ‘but, but, but,’ pointing to the past. They don’t. They simply move with the flow. Every day is a new day. Every day is a new storyline, and they’re gonna stick with it.

“I think the problem will be what happens unfortunately if we start to follow that Italian model where we have mass casualties, and our lives are not disrupted for a week or two, but we’re talking months,” she continued. “And that is going to be some serious stuff. And I don’t know if their brainwashing is so strong as to carry on and make excuses for Trump during that. But this is going to be some serious stuff.”

