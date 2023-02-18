Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he’s qualified for the job, because he “really loves trains.” However, Buttigieg is a complete failure whether he’s dealing with cars, planes, OR trains. His comments regarding the train derailment disaster in East Palestine, Ohio are a perfect example.

“Mayor Pete” has a knack of turning any kind of transportation issue into a racial issue, so while the residents in East Palestine wonder if the area is safe, Buttigieg is lamenting too many white construction workers.

Chicago schools are challenging Baltimore at being the worst in the country. Plus, the consequences of the left’s strategy of racial division are now being felt.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel