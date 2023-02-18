Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he’s qualified for the job, because he “really loves trains.” However, Buttigieg is a complete failure whether he’s dealing with cars, planes, OR trains. His comments regarding the train derailment disaster in East Palestine, Ohio are a perfect example.
“Mayor Pete” has a knack of turning any kind of transportation issue into a racial issue, so while the residents in East Palestine wonder if the area is safe, Buttigieg is lamenting too many white construction workers.
Chicago schools are challenging Baltimore at being the worst in the country. Plus, the consequences of the left’s strategy of racial division are now being felt.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Pete Buttigieg is an “expert” in racism, 50,000 genders and equity. In other words, Pete is an expert in having his head up his you know where!!!!!!!
Well—he likes cabooses 🙂
Nobody in the Biden administration got their job based upon qualification—it is the most inept bunch to ever occupy the halls of leadership in this country. Show me one—just one—qualified person in the Biden administration.
In the Socialist Woke Democrat ruled cities like Chicago and Philadelphia, children are not taught Reading, Writing and Arithmetic.
Children are taught the Woke “Critical Race Theory” and child indoctrination into sexual gender confusion and LGBTQ perversions.
When Buttgig said he “loved trains,” he wasn’t talkin’ ’bout the ones on rails.
BLUE STATE voters get what they voted for. Poor schools, high taxes, high crime, and supporting illegals with tax money. high homeless population. FAILED STATES California leads the states.
Wondering ……. Since he got his job because of his sexuality, did he have to prove he is gay. Perhaps videos. If he switches to straight, does he lose his job????