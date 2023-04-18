Anheuser-Busch is now in serious damage-control mode. After the outrage from the Bud Light partnership with transgender activist, Dylan Mulvaney, the company has responded with a new ad which panders to conservatives. Do leftists think Americans are that stupid?
The new Budweiser ad features an iconic Cyldesdale horse against the backdrop of American flags, the Lincoln Memorial, and farmland. There’s even a 9/11 reference thrown in. Instead, how about if the company simply apologizes for offending its customers?
Mayor Pete says traffic accidents are racist. Plus, the combination of crime and chaos boils over in Chicago.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The LGBTQ Con and deception is just to want “equality, acceptance and tolerance.”
These LGBTQ’s are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against GOD and nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies of Organized LGBTQ mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
Now these same Sodomites have infiltrated our public schools to indoctrinator and brainwash our children as young a 5 years old to accept this abomination, which is being supported by disgraceful Joe Biden and his teachers union.
John 8:42-44 Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father, you would love me, for I have come here from God. I have not come on my own; God sent me. 43 Why is my language not clear to you? Because you are unable to hear what I say. 44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
Screw Bud Light & screw Jack Daniel’s….
I hope they both go out of business.
YES they do, unfortunately. Because they’ve been SEEING IT year after year.
These companies aren’t going “woke” by accident. They’re seeking to increase their CEI (Corporate Equality Index), the Soros-funded extortion racket which requires them to pander to LGBTQ+ groups by hiring kooks like Mulvaney as their spokesnuts.
Don’t take it from me, check out the website for yourself: https://www.hrc.org/resources/corporate-equality-index