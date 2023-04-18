Anheuser-Busch is now in serious damage-control mode. After the outrage from the Bud Light partnership with transgender activist, Dylan Mulvaney, the company has responded with a new ad which panders to conservatives. Do leftists think Americans are that stupid?

The new Budweiser ad features an iconic Cyldesdale horse against the backdrop of American flags, the Lincoln Memorial, and farmland. There’s even a 9/11 reference thrown in. Instead, how about if the company simply apologizes for offending its customers?

Mayor Pete says traffic accidents are racist. Plus, the combination of crime and chaos boils over in Chicago.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

