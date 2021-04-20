House Speaker Nancy Pelosi backed up Rep. Maxine Waters on Monday, arguing that the progressive Democratic California congresswoman “absolutely” did not try to stoke violence by calling on Black Lives Matter protesters to “get more confrontational” if ex-Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted of killing George Floyd.

Pelosi, who kept mum about the matter over the weekend, told reporters on Capitol Hill that Republicans are taking Waters’ heated remark out of context.

“Maxine talked about ‘confrontation’ in the manner of the Civil Rights movement,” the speaker said, adding that there has been no “lack of misinterpretation by the other side.”

“No, I don’t think she should apologize,” Pelosi added.

Waters, a frequent target of right-wing criticism, traveled to Brooklyn Center, Minn., for a protest Saturday over the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, which took place as a jury in nearby Minneapolis weighs whether to convict Chauvin of murdering Floyd during a harrowing caught-on-camera traffic stop last May.

Asked by reporters about the Chauvin trial during Saturday’s protest, Waters said she hopes the jury delivers a verdict of “guilty, guilty, guilty.”

“And if (they) don’t, we cannot go away,” Waters continued. “We’ve got to stay on the street. We get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Judge in Chauvin trial says Maxine Waters' remarks could potentially give the defense grounds for an appeal. "Well, I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned." pic.twitter.com/7phhMAXjdg — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 19, 2021

Republicans have seized on Waters’ remark.

Far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was stripped of her committee assignments earlier this year over her calls for political violence and promotion of the QAnon conspiracy theory, has introduced a dead-on-arrival measure to expel Waters from Congress.

Rep. Lisa McClain, a freshman Republican from Michigan, suggested Monday that Waters would’ve faced a much different response from Pelosi if she was a member of the GOP.

“If this was said by a Republican, you know the majority in this chamber would move to strip that representative of committees and possibly move to expel them from Congress,” McClain said in a speech on the House floor.

Pelosi took aim at McClain later during her chat with reporters.

“That woman on the floor should be apologizing for what she said,” the speaker fumed.

McClain fired back in real-time, tweeting, “As ‘that woman,’ no I won’t apologize for calling out the double standards that you have set, @SpeakerPelosi.”

