Former NFL quarterback turned controversial team-left activist Colin Kaepernick wants to get rid of all police departments and prisons in the United States, according to his new book.

“In order to eradicate anti-Blackness, we must also abolish the police,” the thesis of the book reads. The book, titled “Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons,” is a collection of 30 essays, one of which is written by the former San Francisco 49ers starter.

“The omnipresent threat of premature death at the hands, knees, chokeholds, tasers, and guns of law enforcement has only further engrained its anti-Black foundation into the institutions of policing,” he writes. “In order to eradicate anti-Blackness, we must also abolish the police. The abolition of one without the other is impossible.”

Perhaps he should give up all of his security and access to police first, then make egregious calls like those aforementioned.

Citing a person familiar with the book, TMZ said Kaepernick wants to start a conversation with readers about reimagining how communities can be safe “without a militarized police presence,” BizPacReview reports.

Kaepernick last played on the field in 2016. He was the first professional athlete to disrespectfully take a knee during the national anthem  in protest  encouraging other athletes to do the same.

The act has been scrutinized as the ultimate disrespect to our country and while some supported the move, many canceled him altogether.

Kaepernick isn’t the only professional athlete to speak out against the police.

As reported by Human Events News, basketball star LeBron James has been extremely vocal with his anti-police sentiment. James faced serious backlash after he tweeted a picture of a police officer present at the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting with the caption “you’re next.”

Though he has since deleted the tweet, a screenshot is still circulating.

