PHOENIX – Maricopa County officials say that around 20% of their polling sites are experiencing issues with tabulation machines across the Valley, just hours into Election Day.

While the specific addresses and number of locations having issues have not been confirmed, the Maricopa County Recorder’s Officer says technicians have been called to fix the precinct tabulator machines that aren’t working.

Officials say that not every machine is broken at the affected voting sites, so residents may still be able to submit their ballots at the locations of their choice. It is still unknown why so many of the machines are having issues.

— Read more at Fox 10

So the votes get to be tabulated at a second location because you guys can't do your jobs right. That makes us feel so much better. — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 8, 2022

.@katiehobbs, Where are you right now? Are you at the Secretary of State's office? Are you at @MaricopaVote investigating what went wrong? You refused to recuse yourself. Surely you're spending today doing your job, right? — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 8, 2022