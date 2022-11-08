Florida officials are telling the Biden administration’s Department of Justice that its plan to send election monitors to the Sunshine State is unwelcome, unnecessary and not even legal.

The Justice Department announced Monday that it would monitor 64 jurisdictions in 24 states to look for civil rights violations. In Florida, the department said it would target Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

But according to a letter from the Florida Department of State, that will not be allowed.

— Read more at The Western Journal

———————————–

DeSantis Pushes Back Against Biden DOJ Monitors Interfering in Florida’s Election

The DeSantis administration is pushing back against President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice’s apparent effort to send in election “monitors” inside state-run polling locations within several Florida counties.

In a letter to John “Bert” Russ, Deputy Chief & Elections Coordinator for the Department of Justice by Florida Department of State General Counsel Brad McVay, the DeSantis administration warns that under Florida statute, DOJ monitors “are not permitted” inside Florida polling locations.

But Department of Justice monitors are not permitted under Florida law. Section 102.031(3)(a) of the Florida Statutes lists the people who “may enter any polling room or polling place.”

— Read more at The Floridian

———————————–

DeSantis Administration says they'll send their own personnel to monitor DOJ agents entering some Florida polling placeshttps://t.co/gjKmhv7ITg — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) November 8, 2022