Florida officials are telling the Biden administration’s Department of Justice that its plan to send election monitors to the Sunshine State is unwelcome, unnecessary and not even legal.
The Justice Department announced Monday that it would monitor 64 jurisdictions in 24 states to look for civil rights violations. In Florida, the department said it would target Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.
But according to a letter from the Florida Department of State, that will not be allowed.
— Read more at The Western Journal
DeSantis Pushes Back Against Biden DOJ Monitors Interfering in Florida’s Election
The DeSantis administration is pushing back against President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice’s apparent effort to send in election “monitors” inside state-run polling locations within several Florida counties.
In a letter to John “Bert” Russ, Deputy Chief & Elections Coordinator for the Department of Justice by Florida Department of State General Counsel Brad McVay, the DeSantis administration warns that under Florida statute, DOJ monitors “are not permitted” inside Florida polling locations.
But Department of Justice monitors are not permitted under Florida law. Section 102.031(3)(a) of the Florida Statutes lists the people who “may enter any polling room or polling place.”
— Read more at The Floridian
DeSantis Administration says they'll send their own personnel to monitor DOJ agents entering some Florida polling placeshttps://t.co/gjKmhv7ITg
— Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) November 8, 2022
DeSantis is going to make one great president !! Four years with Trump, followed by eight with DeSantis will put this country back on track.
A Trump/DeSantis ticket would be hard to beat if these two would join forces to save what’s left of America. If Trump does not run, I’d like to see him replace McConnell.
DeSantis/Haley 2024! Trump is no longer my candidate.
