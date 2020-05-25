The same leftist Democrats who couldn’t care less about millions of foreigners flooding across the border, or Joe Biden’s contemptuous race pandering, are outraged and in hysterics over an event they deem worse than any terrorist attack.

Apparently, large numbers of Americans have decided they have had enough of the whole Wuhan virus lockdown, and are getting back to such activities as pool parties and going to restaurants. Here, people can be seen “crowded” into a pool in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.

From The Hill

No Covid concerns at the Lake of the Ozarks–Scott Pasmore KTVK-3 TV, Arizona (On Twitter)

What is most telling in this situation is the “righteous” indignation and condemnation of so many in response to Scott Pasmore’s Twitter post. Clearly, those who have bought the whole Wuhan virus pandemic narrative, hook, line and sinker, regard these vacationing Americans as despicable heretics, who are ostensibly endangering others.

Full disclosure: We were at the Lake of the Ozarks in the past week, though not at this particular spot. And it is true that Americans there are enjoying life once again. Apocalyptic leftist scaremongering has lost its grip, and the country is headed toward a major rebound, just as the summer begins. That’s the real “threat” which leftist Democrats fear. “Worse” yet, there are Trump 2020 signs everywhere!

