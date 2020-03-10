Maybe it’s spring fever.

Maybe some people’s medications have run out. Maybe the moon has slipped closer to Earth and is fostering lunacy.

For whatever reason, the left has abandoned restraint and gone slightly bat crazy. Well, OK. More bat crazy.

Democrats, who uniformly demand open borders, are blaming President Trump for any threat to America posed by the coronavirus. Michael Bloomberg and Joe Biden claim that Trump budget cuts have crippled the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — cuts never made, according to an Associated Press Fact Check.

On Wednesday, Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” reacted to Mr. Biden’s Super Tuesday comeback by floating the idea of Mr. Biden’s wife joining a Biden Cabinet: “I’m hoping Dr. Jill becomes the surgeon general,” Miss Goldberg said. “She’s a hell of a doctor. She’s an amazing doctor.” The audience lustily applauded before a panel member noted that Jill Biden is not an MD and has only a Ph.D. in education.

Whoopi withdrew the nomination and suggested that Mrs. Biden take over the Department of Education instead. However, given Jill’s blocking ability, shown when she prevented a nutty vegan protester from reaching her husband while on stage, perhaps Mrs. Biden should consider an NFL career. Can’t you see her intimidating defensive linemen, squinting at them while yelling, “the doctor is IN!”

Not to be outdone, Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBacay, a Democrat in the mold of New York’s outspoken Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, re-tweeted a California woman’s tweet that said, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.” Nice.

“#solidarity Yaaaas!!” Ms. Cdebaca wrote in the forwarded tweet. She later explained that it was merely “sarcastic.” Huh?

This is reminiscent of LGBTQ activist and sex columnist Dan Savage boasting 20 years ago that, while suffering with the flu, he licked doorknobs at the campaign headquarters of Republican presidential candidate Gary Bauer, hoping to infect the staff. Mr. Savage, who is still dispensing bizarre sex advice, went on to pen columns for The New York Times. The Gray Lady sure has an expansive idea of “inclusive politics.”

This past week to add to the lunacy, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer let loose his inner thug (which is a lot like his outer thug) and made a gravelly-throated threat to two U.S. Supreme Court justices during a pro-abortion rally outside the court.

Addressing the newest justices — Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — Mr. Schumer yelled at the crowd:

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Rep. Ayanna Presley of Massachusetts told the crowd that “two alleged sexual predators” were sitting on the court, referring to Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Kavanaugh.

For the left, this smear-a-thon is what passes for civility, as we saw at Justice Thomas’ confirmation hearings in 1991 and Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in 2018.

Mr. Schumer’s menacing message makes President Obama’s attack on the court during his 2010 State of the Union address look like gentle ribbing. Mr. Obama completely misrepresented the Citizens United ruling, mangling it so badly that Justice Samuel Alito was caught on camera mouthing “not true.”

But campaign finance reform does not hold a candle as an issue to the progressives’ religious devotion to abortion, even though the “right” to kill unborn babies has been around only since 1973. That’s when the left-wing majority on the court conjured up “emanations” and “penumbras” with their magic decoder ring and a copy of the U.S. Constitution.

That same ring of power came in handy in 2003, when it revealed a “right” to sodomy despite no precedents, and again in 2015, when it ignored ample precedent, illuminating the invisible words “gay marriage.”

Ever since 1973, the left has howled like rabid wolves at any attempts whatever to tighten abortion clinic medical safeguards, require parental consent for minors, require ultrasounds or waiting periods, or even providing medical care for abortion survivors. They think it’s somehow more humane to deliberately let a child die after a botched abortion. Just ask Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who opined to that effect on a radio interview.

Two weeks ago, 41 U.S. Senate Democrats voted to successfully block the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act, which passed 56-41. Only three Democrats voted yes — Bob Casey Jr. (Pennsylvania), Doug Jones (Alabama) and Joe Manchin (West Virginia).

Even if it had passed the Senate filibuster, the bill didn’t have a prayer in Nancy Pelosi’s House of Reprehensibles, many of whom hail from Trump districts and don’t want a recorded vote favoring infanticide.

They may be crazy, but they’re not dumb.

• Robert Knight is a contributor to The Washington Times. His latest book is “The Coming Communist Wave: What Happens If the Left Captures All Three Branches of Government” (djkm.org, 2020).

