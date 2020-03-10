Reps. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Steve King, R-Iowa, delivered under-the-radar but shockingly powerful statements from the House floor just a few days ago that went like this: Homeland Security whistleblower Philip Haney, found dead of what authorities deemed a suicide, was actually murdered.
Dub this the Next Story To Be Ignored By The Major Media.
Here’s how The Sacramento Bee reported Haney’s death, on Feb. 25: “A former longtime Department of Homeland Security official, described as a whistleblower who penned a book criticizing the Obama administration’s handling of terrorism, was found dead … adjacent to Highways 16 and 124 … on the ground with a single gunshot wound. … [T]he Sheriff’s Office reported that Haney ‘was deceased and appeared to have suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound,’ and that a firearm was located next to Haney and his vehicle.”
The Sheriff’s Office later clarified that the death had not been officially ruled a suicide and that claims to the contrary was “misinformation.” The investigation continues; the Sheriff’s Office and FBI, meanwhile, took Haney’s vehicle, the firearm found at the scene, his RV, a laptop and other documents and phone records related to Haney.
Neither Gohmert nor King, who say they were friends with Haney, believe the suicide line of thought.
“I’m standing on the floor here saying, Madame Speaker, I don’t believe that Phil Haney committed suicide,” King said, The Blaze reported. “I expect that we’re going to get a thorough investigation. The evidence that is coming to me indicates that he was murdered. Phil often said, ‘I would never commit suicide.’ ”
Gohmert said similarly.
Gohmert said he and Haney had a “mutual pact” that said: “[If] either one of us ended up committing suicide, then the other is going to make sure that the truth wins out.”
Gohmert also said, “I’d been concerned about his safety, with all the information he knew and people who could’ve gotten in trouble.”
People like high-ranking political insiders tied to the previous White House administration.
Haney always kept a thumb drive, also known as a USB drive, containing sensitive government information about Islamic extremists and national security, Gohmert and King said.
And guess what: that thumb drive is curiously missing. Curiously. Particularly curiously because Haney told Senate Judiciary Committee members in mid-2016 how he was forced to destroy documents about people tied to Islamic terrorism.
And the whereabouts of the thumb drive containing sensitive documents that Gohmert and King said he wore around his neck is not known. Interesting. Interesting, in a hush-hush kind of way, it seems.
But if Haney had been tied to President Donald Trump, the media would be all over this. Especially if Haney had ever traveled to Russia, or met a Russian, or crossed the path of a Russian official.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley. Listen to her podcast “Bold and Blunt” by clicking HERE. And never miss her column; subscribe to her newsletter by clicking HERE.
© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
When in the scales of the balance of such great wealth and national power, there are obviously people who will sacrifice the individual to protect their social collectives of evil. Bernie when asked about socialism in the Soviet Union who responded that it was NOT socialism, but Communism dictatorship. Don’t kid yourself, it was secularism where the impowered god in the mirror who has no conscience, having killed it with no fear of an afterlife, readily will say or do anything to get all the gusto out of their miserable existences before what they believe will be their end. They who worship the god of self are in for a well earned agonized eternity, having made the lives of others of suffering and premature ending themselves. Fallible men running fallible governments make poor and unreliable deities unfit for worship or following indeed, reliable only in their destruction and expected evil. Make no mistake, who and what you turn to in times of trouble defines who and what you worship. You will know them by their fruits. which always become the wages of their sins in their own self-destruction. Haney like Vince Foster were their victims.
Socialism and Communism are the SAME thing. Bernie is a pathological ideologue. Communism is the final phase when Socialism has been “perfected” and the people rule as one after the state “withers away”. Joseph Stalin always referred to his policies as socialist, with the ultimate goal of communism. The name USSR is Union of SOCIALIST Soviet Republics. Either way, imposing your will on others (taking their property and giving it to others to buy their vote) i fascism plain and simple. If Bernie or anyone else running for office a Democrat could achieve power their ideology would be as tyrannical as any in history. Would they kill to further their cause? You’re damned right they would. Ask the family of Seth Rich.
So, having knowledge of this and that Haney kept a lot of sensitive information on the USB or Thumb Drive, WHY wasn’t someone keeping watch over this man and why didn’t Haney put this Thumb Drive into safe keeping with a person of integrity? Or at least have an authenticated duplicate of the Thumb Drive.
Surely Haney knew of mysterious deaths such as Epstein and there is still a question in people’s minds about Justice Antonin Scalia. Something rotten in Denmark as they say.
Apparently, just as in a number of cases, people like Haney get to the truth and it turns out to be like the man who knew too much. This seems to be the common denominator in all of these deaths.
The Congressional Democrats, i.e. Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi did not want the truth to come out about their impeachment Con.
What better way to make sure the fabricated whistleblowers charges were never investigated than to kill the Whistleblower Philip Haney.
Don’t kid yourself, the corrupt, dishonorable, dishonest, unethical, traitorous Liberal Democrats will do ANYTHING to stay in power.🙁 🙁 🙁 👿
Of course it was murder. Where his body was found is NOT where one would commit suicide. The killer(s) wanted his body to be found. The small time sheriff’s dept. is going to be intimidated by some crony feds. Reminds me of Justice Scalia’s death.
Might be just me, but I can’t help but wonder if there was anything incriminating Hilary on that USB… Screams a lot like Suicide by Clinton to me.
The FBI is investigating this??????? Why do I smell cover up? Also, on Lou Dobbs on the Fox Business Channel, Dobbs indicated that Attorney General Barr wants to renew the FISA Court, with some changes. What good are the changes, if another Obama Administration gets elected??????? These criminals will still spy on Americans. AG Barr is nothing but a deep state RINO, from the Bush Administration. Anyone that the Bushes put in positions of power, I will never trust.