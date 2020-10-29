A pre-election report is documenting the progress President Trump has made on immigration during his first term and how Joe Biden is vowing to roll back that progress if he wins the White House.

The extensive report by The Heritage Foundation describes a “stark” difference between the immigration policies of Trump and Biden including border wall construction, the DACA program, and the controversial asylum and refugee programs.

Report author Lora Ries, a former Homeland Security official who is now at Heritage, tells OneNewsNow that one obvious issue is then-candidate Donald Trump’s promise of a border wall on the porous U.S.-Mexico border.

“[Trump] is building the wall very quickly, about two miles a day,” Ries advises. “And it looks like he’ll hit his target of completing a 450 new wall system by January.”

After Trump promised voters a “big, beautiful wall” if elected, Republicans in Congress helped him fund border wall construction until Democrats flipped the House. Trump and Republican lawmakers have since witnessed Democrats describe the wall as “racist” and “xenophobic,” and fight efforts to fund construction, when Democratic leaders were pushing for stronger border security before the party moved left.

“I voted for 700 miles of fence,” then-Sen. Joe Biden once told a crowd of supporters (see video below) who heard him describe “tons” of illegal drugs that were being shipped north from “corrupt” Mexico.

According to Ries, Biden has vowed to end border wall construction if he is elected to the White House. “He would not build one more mile,” she says.

Biden’s campaign website describes Trump’s fulfilled campaign promise as Trump’s “obsession” and vows that a President Biden to pivot from border wall construction to increase screening at ports of entry.

According to official figures from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency apprehended 400,651 people, including adults, families, and unaccompanied children, on the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2020. Single adults accounted for 317,864 apprehensions.

Biden’s campaign website is sprinkled with heart-tugging vows to help illegal immigrants escape poverty and crime, and the Biden campaign repeatedly accuses President Trump of a heartless, cruel campaign against immigrants who are seeking a better opportunity.

Although immigration activists and Democrats daily accuse Trump of racism and xenophobia, the President offered Democrats a DACA deal in 2018 that offered a “path to citizenship” for an estimated 1.8 million illegals.

Democrats refused to accept the deal because it would have ended the diversity lottery and chain migration, and would have funded border wall construction.

DACA still here after court rulings

A second issue reviewed by Ries and Heritage is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, which was started by President Obama via executive order in 2012 after repeatedly stating he lacked the legal authority to do so.

Those who qualified for DACA were referred to as “Dreamers” by the former administration, and the national media published heart-tugging stories about Dreamers who are attending college or have joined the U.S. armed forces.

Yet the legality of the Obama’s decision was always in question. So the Trump administration announced in 2017 it would end the program only to be blocked by federal courts. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling this year left the program intact after finding that the Trump administration failed to follow “procedural requirements” to present a “reasoned explanation” for its actions.

Six states, led by Texas, also filed a lawsuit in 2018 demanding the Trump administration end the program.

According to Reis, Biden has vowed to continue the DACA program and plans to expand it, too.

“And then also pursue legislation to provide amnesty for all illegal aliens here,” Reis adds, “which at the very least is about 11 million illegal aliens.”

Democrats then and now.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/v6denkE_Cxk” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

—-

