Elon Musk has promised to fully disclose what led to Twitter’s decision to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story, 20 months after DailyMail.com authenticated its contents with top experts.

Billionaire Musk responded to a user who demanded the social media giant get to the bottom of why the laptop was blacklisted from the site – which occurred before he bought Twitter.

In an act of ‘politically motivated censorship’, Twitter deliberately prevented users from sharing a link to a front-page newspaper article about Hunter Biden’s private life and his controversial business ties to Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 Election between Biden’s father and Trump.

— Read more at the Daily Mail

This is necessary to restore public trust — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022