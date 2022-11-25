Elon Musk has promised to fully disclose what led to Twitter’s decision to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story, 20 months after DailyMail.com authenticated its contents with top experts.
Billionaire Musk responded to a user who demanded the social media giant get to the bottom of why the laptop was blacklisted from the site – which occurred before he bought Twitter.
In an act of ‘politically motivated censorship’, Twitter deliberately prevented users from sharing a link to a front-page newspaper article about Hunter Biden’s private life and his controversial business ties to Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 Election between Biden’s father and Trump.
This is necessary to restore public trust
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022
And tell us who at twitter got the democrat money, and how much did they get to cheat us out of an election? I’m sure plenty of FTC Crypto money was used of the $40 million the Democrats got to spend, never really spending any of their own if they don’t have to.
Waiting impatiently.