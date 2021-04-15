BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) – Crowds gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department for the fourth consecutive night Wednesday as demonstrators called for justice in fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.

Brooklyn Center and a number of surrounding communities have issued curfews Wednesday night. Brooklyn Center’s curfew went into effect at 10 p.m.

Scroll down for more on Antifa and CNN.

#Antifa rioters in black bloc push up against the barrier at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota. #BLM #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/nAMdmFtot7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 15, 2021

A black man tried discouraging #antifa from being violent at the Brooklyn Center, Minn. protest (they’re throwing projectiles). He stands directly in front of them. Powerful video by @BGOnTheScene #DaunteWright #BLM pic.twitter.com/lOQCrOYL4g — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 15, 2021

On the fourth night of rioting in Brooklyn Center, Minn., #antifa have become even more organized. They brought reinforced shields that allow them to hide while throwing or shooting projectiles at law enforcement. Video by @RichieMcGinniss. #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/hLIMFQxdmZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 15, 2021

Protesters throw a water bottle at a CNN crew member and hit him square on the head. They mock him when he falls down. pic.twitter.com/cBfRN9DJOj — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) April 15, 2021