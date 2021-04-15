BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) – Crowds gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department for the fourth consecutive night Wednesday as demonstrators called for justice in fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.
Brooklyn Center and a number of surrounding communities have issued curfews Wednesday night. Brooklyn Center’s curfew went into effect at 10 p.m.
#Antifa rioters in black bloc push up against the barrier at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota. #BLM #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/nAMdmFtot7
A black man tried discouraging #antifa from being violent at the Brooklyn Center, Minn. protest (they’re throwing projectiles). He stands directly in front of them. Powerful video by @BGOnTheScene #DaunteWright #BLM pic.twitter.com/lOQCrOYL4g
On the fourth night of rioting in Brooklyn Center, Minn., #antifa have become even more organized. They brought reinforced shields that allow them to hide while throwing or shooting projectiles at law enforcement. Video by @RichieMcGinniss. #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/hLIMFQxdmZ
Protesters throw a water bottle at a CNN crew member and hit him square on the head. They mock him when he falls down. pic.twitter.com/cBfRN9DJOj
CNN reporter @miguelmarquez & his crew were violently chased away from the #BLM protest in Brooklyn Center, Minn. #DaunteWright #antifa pic.twitter.com/ZRbcCaAkzM
CNN and their reporters support Antifa. When one supports violence and rioting (like CNN does) throughout the Country, eventually the violence will be perpetrated against those that support it. The CNN reporter, who got hit in the head ate his own bull.
AND why is it we see only 24 OUT OF THOUSANDS, getting arrested?
The question is not about the arrests it will be about the followup and prosecutions if any! In the past the antipolice prosecutors have let most of the rioters slide so???
Exactly. WHAT IS THE point in the cops arresting these thugs, when TIME AFTER TIME WE see the weak as hell DA’s and leftist AG’s just REFUSING TO prosecute any.
I suspect all 24 are already back on the streets ready to create another night of chaos.
This WILL continue until there is an ocean of blood on the streets. Please let it be the blood of antifa and blm.
I believe you are correct and much of the blood will be antifa and blm. I believe that even in the liberal paradises of Portland, Seattle Minneapolis, Baltimore, etc the average law abiding citizen is getting very tired of the crime and mayhem these scum are creating and the lack of intestinal fortitude on the part of city government to take care of the issues and enforce the laws. Although, it will probably start in a red state city when these scum go crazy after Officer Chauvin is acquitted.
You must be joking, if you think he will get acquitted. IMO THE FIX IS IN to find him guilty… AS SOON as we started seeing the jurors names and such, get out there, so they could get ‘pressured’, i knew the fix was on..
Only 24? Guess they couldn’t find any more white protesters
But yet ABC news said protects instead of riots. Integrity in the news media no longer exist.
IMO integrity in media, has been gone since OBAMA won his first term.