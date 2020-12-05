To all 300,000 or so New Yorkers who left the city last March when COVID struck, plenty of whom are still biding time in the Hamptons and Connecticut and New Jersey or parts unknown, this is a pointed and personal appeal: Come back home.
Your city, and all the people still here, those who couldn’t leave, need your help. You still love New York, don’t you? You proudly lived here, even as you groused as we all do about the craziness, the smells, the traffic, the noise?
We need you. The wider city needs you. Your neighborhood needs you.
In the zip codes where you used to spend your days, and your money, lower-income and middle-class jobs have evaporated, with employment rates dropping 16.4% for low-income jobs and 17.8% for middle-income jobs since last January.
Remember the faces you used to see every day, and said a kind word to? The waiter at your usual place, the guy or gal who sold you the paper, the florist, the cleaner, your hairdresser, the dog walker, the tailors, the janitor, the barista, the cop and the schoolteacher?
They’re pieces of the big, beautiful puzzle that makes up New York, and you’re a puzzle piece too. That’s the thing about puzzles: They’re not complete without all the pieces.
Aren’t you sick of cooking? Does the takeout wherever you went hold a candle to what you’d get back home? Don’t you miss walking? Don’t you pine for the energy of the street? Aren’t you lonely out there?
Don’t listen to the cynics who say this place is dying. Crime and virus rates are still low, especially relative to the rest of the country.
Don’t let the decline and fall of New York City become a self-fulfilling prophecy. We’re here. We’re doing fine. Come back.
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
New York, come back to what? A dictator for a Governor and a dictator mayor, in New York city, defunding the police, high crime, people urinating on sidewalks, people exposing themselves to women and children, no law and order, high taxes, looting and burning buildings, keeping Churches shut down, keeping businesses shut down. Yep, New Yorkers come back to what I stated above.
The New York indoctrinated people of dependency voted for Biden with their ballots,,,,,the self-governing people of production voted for Trump, then when their ballots were stolen they voted with their feet. Those left will soon be reflecting life depicted in the movie “Escape From New York.” when they lock down the city and close the Bridges and tunnels out of town to keep the criminals left in the city locked in and locked down that are left only to feed upon one another, with no Snake Plisskin (Curt Russel) to rescue the good who remain.
I agree 100%. But the one thing I would change in your description of the governor and mayor? I’d remove “tator”.