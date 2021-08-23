The Taliban has threatened a ‘reaction’ and warned of ‘consequences’ if the US or UK do not leave Afghanistan by August 31 and extend the deadline for the withdrawal of troops.
President Joe Biden wants all Americans to have left the country by the end of the month although he admitted on Sunday night that an extension was under discussion, while this morning UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the evacuation effort is ‘down to hours now, not weeks’.
Taliban spokesman Dr Suhail Shaheen said the group will not accept an extension to the deadline and warned of retaliation if Western forces extend their ‘occupation’ since the group dramatically swept to power.
He told Sky News: ‘It’s a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
A Taliban spokesperson tells Sky's @sallylockwood that there would be 'consequences' if the US chose to stay in the country after the 31 August deadline.
Get more on this story: https://t.co/XyDbm7JIHM pic.twitter.com/QCkuYx3h6J
— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 23, 2021
Pentagon Briefing – Monday, 8-23-21
This is the price that must be paid for the GOP sitting back and allowing the Commie Left to steal an election.
Actions have consequences. I find it very interesting that those ( Mutt, Cheney, Bush, Ryan) who wouldn’t shut up
and continually attacked Pres Trump and his supporters are now silent.
YES actions do have consequences. BUT like always, its borne by WE THE PEOPLE< not these cowards in charge.
Yes, there will be lots of consequences. How will the liberals like it when our troops are attacked with their own weapons? Or when the small arms start crossing the southern border to be used on Americans?
YOU CAN BET< if that does occur (the they get brought across our border and used against we americans), they will just DEMAND WE AMERICANS get disarmed to 'stop the violence".
“The Taliban has threatened a ‘reaction’ and warned of ‘consequences’ if the US or UK do not leave Afghanistan by August 31 and extend the deadline for the withdrawal of troops.”
Well, Joe—so now the greatest nation on Earth—the elite Superpower—is at the mercy of a rogue barbarian gang known as the Taliban. And they have the military equipment that was left behind.
Maybe the Taliban would be interested in a trade proposal: we will give them you, your administration, and Congress in exchange for the remaining Americans and Afghans who are still trapped there. But given what the world sees and knows about you people, who would fall for that?
The United States is threatened, offered an ultatum by a terrorist organization that had no chance of overrunning Afghanistan, except they did in record time. Meanwhile the President needs more sleep, except he’s been asleep since he took the oath of office and surrouded himself with unprepared, unfit, advisors feeding him adulation insted of truth. At this point in time the only real gesture he can make to America and the people trapped in a foreign country would be to get on Air Force One and fly to Kabul and personally bring those people home, a little personal danger might wake him up, he’s ‘woke’ enough.
Right now, i’d just love to park a few NUKES overhead.. AND TELL THE TALIBAN< "WE will detonate them, unless YOU SURRENDER!"
Wonder if this threat of violence & retaliation toward US is enough to ban Taliban from Twitter & FB?
I doubt it, at least not as long as Taliban doesn’t threaten or embarrass the Chinese Gods who the Corp / Globalist profiteers worship above all else.