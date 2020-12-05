Accusations of vote fraud continue to pile up thanks to witnesses coming forward and describing wrongdoing, and now some Republican lawmakers are siding with President Trump despite some in their own party who have moved on.

From a postal service truck driver in Pennsylvania to an IT worker in Detroit, the American public is witnessing fellow Americans say they witnessed election officials brazenly, and illegally, help Joe Biden defeat President Trump.

In a Dec. 1 story, One News Now recounted the claims of USPS truck driver Jesse Morgan, who described a tractor-trailer full of ballots that went missing after he dropped it off in Lancaster, Penn. Morgan and two other eyewitnesses appeared Tuesday at a press conference sponsored by Thomas More Society, the religious liberty law firm, as part of its voter fraud investigation known as The Amistad Project which began in 2019.

Reacting to Morgan’s allegations, Diane Gramley of the American Family Association of Pennsylvania says the truck driver’s allegations make the U.S. sound like a “banana republic” instead of a republic.

“And if we don’t take the election back,” she warns, “and have the rightful winner of the Nov. 3 election declared and sworn into office in January, we’ve lost the republic.”

In a separate incident, election worker Melissa Carone told a GOP-led hearing she worked as an IT specialist and witnessed “complete fraud” over a 27-hour period in the TCF Center where absentee ballots were counted.

“I know what I saw,” Carone told a Democrat lawmaker who challenged her. “I know what I saw, and I signed something saying that if I’m wrong, I can go to prison. Did you?”

A circuit judge dismissed fraud accusations about the TCF Center in a mid-November ruling that called their complaints “generalized” and “not credible.”

Judge Timothy Kenny said the Republican plaintiffs did not understand the vote tabulating they were complaining about because they did not participate in a pre-election “walk-through” sponsored by election officials. He also refused their request for an audit.

Reacting to state legislators allowing witnesses to tell their stories, longtime Republican leader Ken Blackwell tells One News Now those state lawmakers could prove to be key in coming days if they find the testimonies credible.

“Look, this is not going to go away,” Blackwell, Ohio’s former secretary of state, predicts. “I predict that there will be some brave hearts in the legislatures, in the three Midwestern states and [in] Arizona.”

Rep. Brooks: I will challenge Electoral College vote

“This election was stolen by the socialists engaging in extraordinary voter fraud and election theft measures,” Rep. Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican, told news website Politico this week.

According to the Politico story, the news website learned Brooks was telling GOP colleagues he plans to challenge the Electoral College votes in January when Congress is scheduled to certify Joe Biden as the winner. If the lawmaker goes through with that threat, Politico explained, it is significant because a single challenge from one lawmaker in the House, and one in the Senate, can force a deliberation.

The conservative lawmaker apparently didn’t back down when asked by Politico to confirm his plan, which is unwelcomed by some in his own party, including fellow lawmakers and “Never Trump” Republicans.

“In my judgment,” Brooks contended, “if only lawful votes by eligible American citizens were cast, Donald Trump won the Electoral College by a significant margin, and Congress’s certification should reflect that.”

The Politico story described Brooks’ threat as a plan to create “mischief” on Capitol Hill.

In a Dec. 3 phone interview on American Family Radio, Brooks told the “Today’s Issues” program that “massive voter fraud” can be traced to illegal aliens and non-citizens voting for Biden, who had publicly promised them amnesty if he is elected.

The talk show hosts seemed stunned by Brooks’ claim that “millions upon millions” illegally cast a ballot but the lawmaker went on to explain Democrats have loosened voting laws to the extent that illegal aliens are not asked about citizenship before casting a ballot. Biden’s promise of amnesty gave them an incentive to support him, he said.

Asked if there is support for Trump’s post-election legal challenge, Brooks said there is “significant” support among the “conservative wing” of Republicans in the U.S. House. But there are also two other wings, liberals and moderates, among the Republicans, he said, implying that those Republicans are not supporting him.

Brooks’ claim that some Republicans are refusing to back Trump’s election fight has been documented in recent weeks by news websites, which have quoted some lawmakers demanding Trump prove fraud in court or else allow the transition to a Biden administration.

Mirroring his comments to Politico, Brooks said the U.S. Constitution requires that Congress certify the election results. That action, he said, can be stopped with one objection in the House and in the Senate.

“I’m willing to be that member in the House of Representatives,” he told the radio program.

Cruz to SCOTUS: Review Penn. appeal

In another example of a lawmaker aiding the Trump campaign, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has publicly called for the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an emergency appeal that is challenging Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law.

Pennsylvania’s state legislature passed a pandemic-related law in 2019 that allows mail-in voting but the state constitution requires in-person voting.

The legal argument made by Cruz does not allege vote fraud but focuses instead on the proper procedures setting up a fair and honest election, since the lawsuit alleges the State of Pennsylvania can’t change election law “in the middle of the game” and overrule its own constitution, Cruz wrote.

The U.S. senator, known for his legal prowess, also pointed out that three U.S. Supreme Court justices have already criticized recent election rulings by Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Cruz called the state court biased.

“Ordinarily, the U.S. Supreme Court would stay out of election disputes, especially concerning state law,” Cruz wrote. “But these are not ordinary times.”

—-

