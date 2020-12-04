As coronavirus cases rise, Democrats are sounding the alarm for major mandates and lockdowns. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said to CANCEL EVERYTHING. Other leftwing politicians like Gavin Newsom, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, and others have said the same thing. The problem is, they keep getting caught violating their own orders. Do the rules only apply to the “common people?”

A Covid 19 vaccine is on the way. America has learned to better treat the virus. Yet, Democrats see lockdowns and stay at home orders as a means of control. It’s not about the science. When Democrats say you can’t go to church, but you can protest, then you know it’s not about the science.

It’s not just the big tech companies that are censoring conservatives. Plus, an uncovered surveillance video sheds new light on voter fraud claims.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

