As coronavirus cases rise, Democrats are sounding the alarm for major mandates and lockdowns. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said to CANCEL EVERYTHING. Other leftwing politicians like Gavin Newsom, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, and others have said the same thing. The problem is, they keep getting caught violating their own orders. Do the rules only apply to the “common people?”
A Covid 19 vaccine is on the way. America has learned to better treat the virus. Yet, Democrats see lockdowns and stay at home orders as a means of control. It’s not about the science. When Democrats say you can’t go to church, but you can protest, then you know it’s not about the science.
It’s not just the big tech companies that are censoring conservatives. Plus, an uncovered surveillance video sheds new light on voter fraud claims.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
I think all of these Democrat politicians should meet with Gavin Newsom at “The French Laundry Restaurant”, with lobbyists and health officials and of course none of these people will be wearing masks, because they all follow the science!!!!!!
How’s about they all get ‘met’ by ARMED FEDERAL MARSHALS< with arrest warrants for the LOT OF THEM!
Surprised they did not run in to Joe and Hunter laundering some more French money. Wearing their masks and following the science where
E= MD squared,,,,,”D” being the speed of Democrat squared darkness that comes in the day of his swearing in.
I’ve decided to follow my own rules, to hell with guv nuisance and his ongoing power grabs! I will take needed precautions, wear the mask when around others, and will “sort of” social distance. But, I will go where I want, when I want and hope some cop stops me for violating the “royal orders.” I’m giving the nuisance the “royal bird!”
I just “do not comply” as the science doesn’t support wearing a mask and the true statistics of those who actually died of the Dos Equis Virus WITHOUT comorbidities is 6% or approx. 15,000 of the 250,000 reported by the hyperventilating media, MSM as well as alternative like OAN and NEWSMAX and that’s out of a gross population of 330M. Polio in the ’50s killed more people as a percentage of population.
…and the donkey they rode in on.
SCIENCE says, masks don’t work. A MASK made that has 10 nan-meter gaps, WON’T STOP A virus, that can be as small as 100 nano-meters in size! SO ALL these mask mandates are a load of codswallop.
The only way Newsome will ever see the forest for the trees is if the other half of his state burns down.
With Newsom again shutting down retail in 23 counties, it would be interesting to know how much Amazon stock he owns.
Probably a lot. BUT TO ME< if everything 'gets shut down', THEN THAT SHOULD ALSO APPLY TO AMAZON and delivery drivers..
We keep hearing from all the politicians where to go, where to not go, wear masks, barber shops ok but beauty shops stay closed. Liquor stores open but churches closed, no public schools but private schools are open. I have yet to hear from doctors and hospitals about having to many patients with the virus not heard from anyone except the politicians.
I don’t trust any politician, they lie all the time. Why should we believe them now. All they do is blow hot air, with or without a mask.
They want the police to arrest those who do not obey them, but want to de fund the police.
Right now, every one of these political hacks, to tell me water is wet, and i would STILL NOT BELIEVE THEM, unless i verified it myself.
Happy Friday Patriots!
Deep State wants us not to be together.Do the opposite. They say Do & Die. I say Liberty or Death!
Hebrews 10-25
not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day appropriate.