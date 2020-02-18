Amazon CEO the richest man in the world Jeff Bezos on Monday pledged $10 billion to his new initiative fighting climate change.
Mr. Bezos said his Bezos Earth Fund will finance scientists, activists, NGOs and others committed to preserving and protecting the natural world.”Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share.
“We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals,” he continued. ”I’m committing $10 billion to start and will begin issuing grants this summer. Earth is the one thing we all have in common — let’s protect it, together.”
Last year, Mr. Bezos announced Amazon would get to net-zero emissions by 2040, but some employees have said that’s not good enough. In January, more than 350 employees broke company policy of speaking out publicly against the company and signed a Medium blog calling for net-zero emissions by 2030, among other requests, Business Insider reported.© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
