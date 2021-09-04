Gabriel Gipe and Kristin Pitzen are names you might not recognize, but they are two of a growing number of leftwing teachers who are working to indoctrinate (rather than educate) our children. Gipe said recently that he has “180 days” to turn students into revolutionaries. What can be done to stop these teachers?
Gabriel Gipe’s comments and radical beliefs were uncovered thanks to Project Veritas. Kristin Pitzen posted her own video which showed her disdain for the American flag and the pledge of allegiance. These people are pushing Antifa and BLM on our kids.
Jen Psaki plays the gender card regarding Texas’ new pro-life law. Plus, a staggering number of illegal alien children have just disappeared.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The public education system is controlled by the dishonorable, dishonest, unethical, immoral, hateful, traitorous, socialist, Democrat Party. Either we destroy this Democrat Party’s treachery or we let the Democrat Party’s treachery destroy us all. 🙁 🙁 🙁
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
24 Aug. 2020 – Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
referred to President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters as
“domestic enemies” and “enemies of the State”.
“Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”
Communism and its economic philosophy of socialism, are rising in popularity. Positive attitudes toward communism and socialism are at an all-time high in the United States. Forty percent of Americans now have a favorable view of both and almost half of young millennial adults say they favor socialism. This is what the traitorous, socialist Democrat Party is teaching our children. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Gabriel Gipe and Kristin Pitzen, two communists (antifa and blm), who should be stripped of their citizenship and then dumped into North Korea. These low lives, who call themselves teachers, can teach communism to the kids in North Korea.
Parents need to pull their kids out of any classroom where these two supposedly “teach”
If somebody needs to meet them behind the gym, as Biden has remarked in the past, then perhaps we can teach them a thing or two. Sometimes you have to speak the language they understand.
Parents in large number should also approach the school board and demand their resignation.
Such very brave actions and words aimed at children.
When an adult asks this beta what he did, and why, he and his life partner run like roaches claiming they are being harassed.
He is even more of a wuss than he appears.
People like this are abusing your children, plain and simple. Abuse can be physical or mental. If a teacher, or anyone, sexually abused your child what would you do? There is your answer.