Gabriel Gipe and Kristin Pitzen are names you might not recognize, but they are two of a growing number of leftwing teachers who are working to indoctrinate (rather than educate) our children. Gipe said recently that he has “180 days” to turn students into revolutionaries. What can be done to stop these teachers?

Gabriel Gipe’s comments and radical beliefs were uncovered thanks to Project Veritas. Kristin Pitzen posted her own video which showed her disdain for the American flag and the pledge of allegiance. These people are pushing Antifa and BLM on our kids.

Jen Psaki plays the gender card regarding Texas’ new pro-life law. Plus, a staggering number of illegal alien children have just disappeared.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

