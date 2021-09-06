Joe Biden received tons of criticism for constantly checking his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony for the 13 fallen servicemembers from Aghanistan. Gold Star family members witnessed the watch checking, and made their feelings known.

However, USA Today published a “fact check” disputing the claims. After receiving tons of negative reaction, USA Today issued a correction stating that Joe Biden did check his watch multiple times during the ceremony.

