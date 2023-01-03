California Gov. Gavin Newsom is welcoming 2023 with a new slate of laws that are just outrageous. From eliminating “racist” jaywalking to becoming a sanctuary state for transgender children, California is leading the way for the woke, radical left.

Newsom and the Democrat-controlled California legislature are systematically destroying the state. What new law do you think is the worst?

Joe Biden spent an incredible part of 2022 on vacation. Plus, Kevin McCarthy fights to become the next speaker of the House.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

