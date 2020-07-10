White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany roasted CNN and NBC News over their anti-Trump coverage of the coronavirus treatment hydroxychloroquine. At the White House press briefing, McEnany also fielded questions regarding President Trump’s call to reopen schools, while the media continued their Covid 19 fear narrative of continued lockdowns.

Nancy Pelosi showed on Thursday that she has no concept of law and order. When asked about the destruction of statues, Pelosi said, “People will do what they do.” Plus, CNN’s Chris Cuomo has a theory on why violent crime is on the rise. Do you think he’ll blame the protests, rioting, and looting?

