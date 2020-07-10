White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany roasted CNN and NBC News over their anti-Trump coverage of the coronavirus treatment hydroxychloroquine. At the White House press briefing, McEnany also fielded questions regarding President Trump’s call to reopen schools, while the media continued their Covid 19 fear narrative of continued lockdowns.
Nancy Pelosi showed on Thursday that she has no concept of law and order. When asked about the destruction of statues, Pelosi said, “People will do what they do.” Plus, CNN’s Chris Cuomo has a theory on why violent crime is on the rise. Do you think he’ll blame the protests, rioting, and looting?
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Thank God for Henry Ford’s study in Detroit, showing Hydroxychloroquine did work in some cases. Laura Ingraham had two Doctors on her show, that have used Hydroxychloroquine successfully and the Administrators in the Hospitals told them to essentially shut their mouths. The hospitals are in bed with the Pharmaceutical companies. The CDC tested Hydroxychloroquine at low dosages so it would not work on people with covid, so the newer and more expensive drugs developed by the Pharmaceutical companies will be used. This is the deep state of the CDC and Dr. Fauci’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases. Fauci, is such a fraud, he will not discuss Hydroxychloroquine and its successes.
Gotta love her. She gives them no respect at all, which is how much they deserve. They aren’t there to get actual answers, but sound bytes for the purpose of making Trump look bad.
They accuse Trump all the time of lying. This is rich coming from the Fake news Network.
You can literally get more real news watching Weekend Update on SNL. It’s that bad. CNN is worse than worthless. They’re a cancerous blob infecting the nation.
As of today, according to the CDC, a total of nine children between the ages of 0 and 17 have died from COVID 19 and six of the nine had preexisting medical problems. Of course the loony left wants to “save” the other 55 million children that attend school by preventing them from attending school. They think absolutely NOTHING of the 62 million babies they have murdered by abortion. They are the ultimate hypocrites.