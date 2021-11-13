Kamala Harris had an eventful week, and her statements provide a clear picture as to why her approval ratings are actually worse than Joe Biden’s. Harris caused the hashtag “Black Trees Matter” to start trending, because she asked NASA if they can identify trees by race.

Kamala Harris added to her week by describing the scientific method to a group of scientists and then breaking into a fake French accent to talk about “The Plan.” It was an awkward moment that shows why we don’t see or hear much from Kamala Harris.

Leftwing elites mock the testimony of Kyle Rittenhouse. Plus, Mitch McConnell pushed the infrastructure bill, but says he’ll skip the signing ceremony.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel