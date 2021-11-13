Kamala Harris had an eventful week, and her statements provide a clear picture as to why her approval ratings are actually worse than Joe Biden’s. Harris caused the hashtag “Black Trees Matter” to start trending, because she asked NASA if they can identify trees by race.
Kamala Harris added to her week by describing the scientific method to a group of scientists and then breaking into a fake French accent to talk about “The Plan.” It was an awkward moment that shows why we don’t see or hear much from Kamala Harris.
Leftwing elites mock the testimony of Kyle Rittenhouse. Plus, Mitch McConnell pushed the infrastructure bill, but says he’ll skip the signing ceremony.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
“Kamala Harris had an eventful week, and her statements provide a clear picture as to why her approval ratings are actually worse than Joe Biden’s. Harris caused the hashtag “Black Trees Matter” to start trending, because she asked NASA if they can identify trees by race.”
Dear God—tell me this woman didn’t make such a fool of herself. Its funny—its pathetic—its embarrassing. Its like Forrest Gump said about the box of chocolates—when Joe or Kamala open their mouths, you never know what you’re gonna get. What do other world leaders think we have come to?
To the tune of Karma Chameleon by Boy George:
Kama, Kama, Kama, Kama, Kamala Chameleon,
You need to go—yes, you and Joe.
It is so embarrassing the things you both will say,
Please go away—please go away.
““Black Trees Matter” ?? Yea, The Democrat Party must push racism and hate!
This traitorous, corrupt, puppet Biden, his kneepad VP Harris and their socialist masters have damaged our country from the beginning of the Democrat Party’s reign.
There is NOTHING that these treasonous socialist Democrats can run on, so they are attempting to continue to divide our citizens by hate, race, gender, vaccinated or not and religion etc.. It really doesn’t matter what the reason is, just so long as we are divided and hate each other. We unite and agree that we as a nation must stand together and be FREE. This is what the treasonous socialist Democrat Party can’t let happen, if their plan to create the “Socialist Democrat Party State Dictatorship” is to survive.
To which NASA should have replies: “No—and asteroids aren’t the same as hemorrhoids, either.”