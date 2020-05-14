It will be a long time before America reaches a final determination of the actuality of the Wuhan Virus “pandemic,” its root cause, and whether the nation’s near-hysterical response to it was warranted. Nevertheless, from the moment Americans showed themselves susceptible to the fear mongers in high office, leftist Democrats eagerly seized on the situation as a political weapon. And they have no intention of letting go.

Fearing that the spotlight on President Trump’s leadership and devotion to the nation during this time may benefit him as the November election approaches, leftist Democrats are posturing and pandering as never before. In response to the President’s stimulus bill, which is delivering $1200 dollars to every adult citizen in the country, they are determined to play a game “one up” with him.

As is so predictable, the leftist Democrat proposal is outlandish and dangerous. Promising to put every American on a permanent $2000 per month welfare roll, the goal would be a “universal paycheck,” which is one of the pipe dream promises of socialists. But it gets worse still…

From Fox News

“Is it really a good idea to not only grant an amnesty to illegal aliens but to absolve employers who have been breaking the law in the last few months? I don’t think so!”–Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli

Hidden within the bill is an attempt at granting back-door amnesty to illegal aliens. The ruse would involve identifying some of them as “essential workers,” who would then be immune to any repercussions of their illegal entry into the country.

Elsewhere, the bill would grant the promised welfare bonanza to those using an “Individual Taxpayer Identification Number” along with Americans who have valid Social Security numbers. In short, leftist Democrats want stimulus checks to go to illegal aliens.

So while President Trump focuses on how to bring back the country and help America, Democrats continue their despicable efforts to amass greater power, at the expense of Americans.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.