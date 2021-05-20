With the signing of the Trump Administration’s Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab countries, a new era of peaceful coexistence appeared to have come to fruition in the Middle East.
Now, with the worst reoccurrence of Hamas rocket terror in years, that hopeful regional future for Israel appears to be in doubt, and former Vice President Mike Pence attributes much of the blame for the current situation to the “direct result of the weakness shown by the Biden administration from its first day in office.”
In an op-ed written in the National Review, Pence argues that the “Trump-Pence administration opened the door to a future of peace in the Middle East founded on our strong and unwavering commitment to the state of Israel” while “President Biden and congressional Democrats have abandoned unambiguous support for our ally Israel, emboldened our enemies, and turned their back on the policy that yielded historic peace deals in the Middle East.”
Pence noted that the Trump Administration made America’s commitment to Israel “crystal clear” to the world by withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, and by recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and by moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.
By doing so, the way forward for the Abraham Accords was paved, even though, “Every step of the way, Democrats and self-proclaimed foreign-policy ‘experts’ derided our administration’s approach and issued dire warnings that blood would soon flow in the streets of Israeli cities. As usual, they were wrong.”
So what allowed for the Abraham Accords to come together? Pence noted that the peace deals happened because of the Trump administration’s unwavering support for Israel.
“Other nations knew where America stood with absolute certainty. They knew America would respond forcefully if our citizens or allies were threatened. As a result, they responded rationally by pursuing peace and harmony,” he wrote.
All that has now changed with Biden sending the world a “profoundly different messages.”
“Instead of seeking peace through strength, he has invited violence through weakness,” said Pence.
The abrupt change in policy has been so extreme that Biden’s press secretary could not even answer a reporter’s question on whether Israel remains an “important ally” of the US, noted Pence.
“Every tepid statement uttered by the Biden-Harris administration is built on a false equivalency between Israel and Hamas,” Pence wrote. “One is a sovereign nation with a legitimate government, and a trusted ally. The other is an internationally recognized terrorist organization that has fired more than 3,000 rockets at Jewish families and businesses in the past week.”
Pence reiterated that there can be “no moral equivalency between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas” yet Biden has replaced the “moral clarity” of the Trump years with confusion and has betrayed a loyal ally.
Similar to the Obama era, “Biden’s void is being filled by America’s enemies — and Israelis are paying the price in blood.”
Biden immediately changed Trump’s winning “Peace through strength” into “War though weakness”. Weakness rots a country like a dead fish,,,from the head down. Sleepy Joe Biden acts like he already sleeps with the fishes, with an Octopus waiting in the wings to take over the Presidential trident who disguises herself as the Little Mermaid. Just how bad can it get before THE PEOPLE march again on D.C. to drain the swamp. These Democrats are begging for it. Can the next election come quick before all hell breaks loose? When the unused materials not yet used for the Southern border wall start getting Democrat trucked up to and erected about the Capitol D.C. you know things are about to happen.
And now that Biden is in office, the world turns to crap
Under President Trump’s administration, “Other nations knew where America stood with absolute certainty. They knew America would respond forcefully if our citizens or allies were threatened. As a result, they responded rationally by pursuing peace and harmony,”
“Instead of seeking peace through strength, Biden has invited violence through weakness,”
Biden quietly giving Palestinians $75 million to help regain ‘trust’ after Trump.
Since taking office with a pledge to reverse many of Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian decisions, the administration has allocated nearly $100 million for the Palestinians, only a small portion of which has been publicized.
So in effect Betrayal Biden is giving Hamas/Palestine millions of dollars to buy rockets and mortars to attack our friend and ally Israel.
I believe this is more proof that the Muslim Tinkerbell Barack Obama is one of the puppet president Betrayal Biden’s handlers.
Let’s face it, Biden and the Democrats aid and abet terrorists. The Democrat communists are all in bed with Hamas, blm and antifa.
Perpetually confused and clueless Joe Biden, who is being manipulated by a gang of radical leftists, is ruling our nation exactly as he campaigned for president – poorly, feebly, and dishonestly. The power vacuum created by Biden’s presence in the Oval Office has has emboldened America’s enemies and made the world a more dangerous place for our allies – especially Israel.
Foreign policy is not this guy’s strong point—look back at when he was VP to Obama. He isn’t so great with domestic policy, either.
Slo joe the demented isn’t making policy. A group of radicals in the democrap base are making policy. And, as is the case in all situations, to really screw things up, it takes a committee. Slo joe the demented is only a teleprompter reader, and a poor one at that. Slo joe the demented has ALWAYS been the dumbest one in the room. Now his stupidity, coupled with his dementia, makes him the perfect stooge for the radical communist democrap left.