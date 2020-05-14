As new evidence continues to surface of the horrendous web of crime and treachery committed by Obama and his minions in the last days of his administration, the perpetrators are telegraphing their obvious guilt in various ways. As the undoubted ringleader of the seditious effort to topple President Trump, Barack Obama sounds more and more like the kid in the back of the class yelling “I didn’t do it! You can’t prove that I did!”
In an almost comical rant Obama, the puppet master of “Fast and Furious” and Benghazi, who fanned the flames of racial discord at every opportunity throughout his two terms, hysterically asserts that “the rule of law is at risk.” His real concern is not for the law, but over the fact that President Trump supports the efforts of Attorney General William Barr to get to the bottom of the phony “Russians” ruckus on which Democrats fixated for the first three years of the Trump Presidency.
“Obamagate, it’s been going on for a long time, it’s been going on from before I got elected, and it’s a disgrace that it happened. You look at all of this information that’s now being released and from what I understand that’s only the beginning.”–President Donald Trump
On Twitter, President Trump characterized the despicable efforts of the thoroughly corrupted FBI and DOJ to topple his Presidency from within as “The Biggest political crime in history, by far!” And all the real evidence supports the President.
When federal agencies with the power of the FBI become so dangerously “weaponized” by the likes of Obama, Comey and Brennan, they pose every bit the threat to the American people as the Russian people faced under the KGB. The only hope for the nation is that the guilty are found out, and their crimes dealt with to the fullest extent of the law. And this prospect is Obama’s real fear.
—
Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.
Obama and his communist cohorts, in his administration can go rot. Obama is lucky, I am not the Attorney General, as Barack would be tried for treason. Scum personified and less than a pig, describes you to a tee, right Barack????
Amen1
He doesn’t look any more guilty than he already is.
Will this mean that criminals of the previous administration actually have justice served against them and their crimes?
tip of iceberg as far as I can see… YEARS before Justice can balance her scales
If I was obama, I wouldn’t be worried. Who the hell is going to come after me? Barr? Durham?HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.
Let’s hope he doesn’t get “suicided” before he can stand trial.
Obama is a lying treasonist SOB, he and all his splindless cohorts need to be brought to Trail, than fitted for Orange Jumpsuits, and for added effect Obama needs to be imprisoned in Guantánamo Bay. The only issue is this all has to be done before the next election. I feel that Trump will win re-election, but if he does not this all goes away. This time around I am voting a straight Republican Ticket, How’s that for a Libertarian?
Where’s Wing Man Eric Holder? That said, I want to see these people handcuffed and given the same treatment Gavin, Whitmer, Pritzker et al are giving their constituents. No pay, Moved out of the 18 million dollar house in the Hamptons. Let him start his business in Michigan and see how far he gets. The same applies to the rest of these coddled bureaucrats. These bureaucrats with their new vision WITHOUT THE CONSENT OF THE GOVERNED is worse than any virus ever could be.
They ARE THE COMMUNIST VIRUS!