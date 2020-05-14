As new evidence continues to surface of the horrendous web of crime and treachery committed by Obama and his minions in the last days of his administration, the perpetrators are telegraphing their obvious guilt in various ways. As the undoubted ringleader of the seditious effort to topple President Trump, Barack Obama sounds more and more like the kid in the back of the class yelling “I didn’t do it! You can’t prove that I did!”

In an almost comical rant Obama, the puppet master of “Fast and Furious” and Benghazi, who fanned the flames of racial discord at every opportunity throughout his two terms, hysterically asserts that “the rule of law is at risk.” His real concern is not for the law, but over the fact that President Trump supports the efforts of Attorney General William Barr to get to the bottom of the phony “Russians” ruckus on which Democrats fixated for the first three years of the Trump Presidency.

From Fox News

“Obamagate, it’s been going on for a long time, it’s been going on from before I got elected, and it’s a disgrace that it happened. You look at all of this information that’s now being released and from what I understand that’s only the beginning.”–President Donald Trump

On Twitter, President Trump characterized the despicable efforts of the thoroughly corrupted FBI and DOJ to topple his Presidency from within as “The Biggest political crime in history, by far!” And all the real evidence supports the President.

When federal agencies with the power of the FBI become so dangerously “weaponized” by the likes of Obama, Comey and Brennan, they pose every bit the threat to the American people as the Russian people faced under the KGB. The only hope for the nation is that the guilty are found out, and their crimes dealt with to the fullest extent of the law. And this prospect is Obama’s real fear.

—

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.