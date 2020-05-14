Angelenos, with the exception of small children and some people with disabilities, must now wear face masks when they leave the house, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday, May 13.
“And as long as you’re not doing a solitary activity or with your own household, put that mask on,” he said. “Always now.”
Instituting this requirement “will help us get more freedoms, open up more parts of our city,” he said.
Garcetti previously had only required people to wear masks when at grocery stores, sitting in taxis and rideshare vehicles, on buses and at the airport.
The expansion of the face mask requirement comes as stay-at-home orders are gradually being relaxed. All retail shops can now reopen, and many public recreational places are being opened, including trails, tennis courts, equestrian facilities, model airplane fields and golf courses.
Where must you wear a face covering?
If you visit any retail business (except those in indoor malls, which are still closed), including those that are open only for curbside or doorside pickup
If you exercise in your neighborhood or are on a trail, golf course or beach (where you must wear a face covering if you are out of the water and people are nearby)
If you ride on L.A. Department of Transportation transit buses, Metro buses or trains, or travel through Los Angeles International Airport
The new guidelines on face coverings exempt children under 2 and people with certain disabilities.
Garcetti also announced that a “slow streets” initiative, which involves closing roads to cars in some neighborhoods, will begin this weekend.
The program is aimed at creating more outdoor space for pedestrians to use, allowing for people to better keep their distance from each other. He did not specify yet which streets will included, but said there will be an application process to propose streets that will be up and running this week.
From the article above: “Instituting this requirement “will help us get more freedoms, open up more parts of our city,” he said”. Yep Garcetti, why don’t you make the women and men in Los Angeles wear a burka, permanently. This is what happens when you idiot voters in communist Kalifornia, vote in communists. Elections matter, you ignorant communist voters!!!!!!!
“Instituting this requirement ‘will help us get more freedoms, open up more parts of our city,”
And if we do other tricks, like sit up and beg can we have more treats?
Nice doggy!
The truth, once people believe government can dole out their freedom they have already lost them
Governments do not exist, all that exists is what is in your heart and in your mind
“WE hold these Truths to be self-evident”
Why?
It was what was in their hearts and minds
If you are not HOLDING these TRUTHS in your heart and mind, they are not evident at all
I wore a mask for a very short time when I believed the government would let us go free if we stopped the virus.
I do not believe that any longer and do not wear a mask because of that
I believe now, they will constantly be changing the goal post because they love playing the tyrant and as long as they meet no resistance they think they a free to continue to do it
The only people who need to be wearing anything are tyrants wearing a rope around their neck.
That “help us get more freedoms” comment is like a bucket of ice water to the face. We don’t get our freedoms from the mayor of LA.
The fact, they keep changing the goal post is the proof this is not about a virus but a political attempt to gain power, and the more we give the more they will take.
Of course, there are a segment of the population who believe this is all about a virus, when you look at their eyes, above their mask, you can still see them swirling around from their last feeding at their indoctrination portal tuned to CNN, CBS, NBC, ABC or some other mass hypnosis media.
War is peace.
Freedom is slavery.
Ignorance is strength.
Where have we heard this before?