Led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, a group of abortion-supporting U.S. senators are accusing a pro-life organization of misusing the personal and private information of women who have visited its crisis pregnancy centers, a claim that is being dismissed as fact-free, election-year lies.
In the Sept. 19 letter signed by six Democrats and sent to Ohio-based Heartbeat International, the senators insinuate the group’s crisis pregnancy centers can use the medical history of past clients to target those women in states that have passed restrictive abortion laws in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling in June.
In the case of Heart International, the letter conflates the group’s vision to “make abortion unwanted” with Heartbeat’s software program, called Next Level Center Management Solution, that is sold to pregnancy centers to collect patient information.
“While your organization and many of its affiliate CPCs claim to adhere to HIPAA to protect patients’ health information,” the letter states, “it does not disclose how it is using the data it collects, whether it is keeping personal information secure, and whether it intends to do so in the future.”
Responding to the letter, Heartbeat spokeswoman Andrea Trudden tells AFN the letter is full of “hypothetical scenarios” to make women fear seeking help from a crisis pregnancy center.
The letter’s allegation about misusing patient information was made “without an ounce of truth behind it,” Trudden insists, which is not unusual coming from Sen. Warren, she adds.
Among abortion-supporting politicians, Sen. Warren has appeared to be among the most rabidly angry after the high court struck down Roe v. Wade. AFN reported in an August story the Massachusetts senator claimed Boston-area pregnancy centers deceive women about their pro-life views and the services they provide. A review of those pregnancy center websites by AFN, however, showed they openly state they oppose abortion and also describe the services they do provide, such as pregnancy testing and ultrasounds.
The accusatory letter to Heartbeat International comes after the pro-life community witnessed jaw-dropping tactics from abortions supporters over the summer after a draft ruling was leaked in early May. Abortion-rights protesters are marching in front of the homes of associate justices, even though a federal law prohibits that sort of intimidation, and the firebombing and vandalizing of pregnancy centers and churches have climbed to nearly 100.
The pro-life pregnancy centers seemingly became a target overnight, too, even though many operate on shoestring budgets, with volunteer staff and frequent pleas for donations, compared to the wealthy Planned Parenthood clinics they compete against. From the Sept. 19 letter, it appears Heartbeat International caught the attention of abortion supporters because of its Next Level software since the letter makes numerous demands about what information is collected and how it’s used.
In a related story at The Daily Signal, attorney Anne O’Connor of the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates said pregnancy centers follow the federal HIPPA law, adhere to state privacy laws, and follow the standards of the medical profession.
“Privacy and security of medical records is standard in the health industry, and life-affirming pregnancy centers are no different,” O’Connor, an expert on HIPAA laws, told the Daily Signal. “Interestingly, Warren has not cited one incident supporting her outrageous claim that centers don’t protect their patients’ privacy.”
That lack of evidence, O’Connor went on to say, is “proof that [Warren] is fabricating this false idea to promote her radical pro-abortion agenda.”
Trudden likewise calls the letter’s accusations a pre-election P.R. stunt. She is still waiting, she adds, for Sen. Warren and other abortion supporters to condemn the firebombing of the pregnancy centers they are targeting.
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
It is obvious that to the woke left liberals who support abortion without restrictions would find any group or organization supporting life and councils women (not birthing persons) on alternatives is anathema to their social and political agenda. The left tries to use the bully pulpit of government to discredit whatever conservatives believe in, convince them they are outside the mainstream when they are the mainstream and the left is not.
Regardless if you are a Christian or not, one must have a Godless, evil character to think that sacrificing one’s own unborn baby is a human right or an acceptable behavior.
The woke left liberals who support abortion without restrictions have become disciples of Molech.
Jeremiah 32:35 They built high places for Baal in the Valley of Ben Hinnom to sacrifice their sons and daughters to Molech, though I never commanded—nor did it enter my mind —that they should do such a detestable thing.
ANYTHING stopping or even merely delaying their wishes for utter infanticide, is seen as anathema…
Has anyone ever seen Elizabet Warren with her mouth closed? Just curious.
Lizzy Warren, needs to join the Stooge Squad because they Never Ever Close their MOUTH’S. Warren is one of the People that has a Split Tongue and shows it All the Time. Warren is not Happy until she’s able tell a LIE ! This Nom-Native American So called INDIAN is a HABITUAL LIAR, FRAUD and Con.
The rank hypocrisy of the Left is sickening!
God is the author of life (read Genesis chapter one and two) and love (1 John 4:8 He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.)
Satan is the author of lies and murder. (John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.)
Which side are you on??
Surprise! A liberal makes an unsubstantiated allegation against their rival and it makes the front page. Like Biden and his DOJ saying, without proof, domestic terrorists and white supremacist are the greatest threat to the country. But don’t worry, when the allegation is proved false there will be a correction in Section C, page 32 at the botton of the 4th column.