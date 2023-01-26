House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is following through on his commitment to not let Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell serve on the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff perpetuated the lie of Trump-Russia collusion, while Swalwell had a relationship with a Chinese spy.
The Democrats are up in arms and playing politics over the Schiff/Swalwell decision, but those two leftist Democrats will still be allowed to serve on other House committees. Great move by McCarthy.
California wants to tax you even if you leave. Plus, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough delivers a classic COVID rant.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
“Kevin McCarthy NUKES Schiff, Swalwell From Intel Committee”
GREAT! Now if we can get rid of more of these treasonous, dishonest, unethical, self-righteous, destructive, socialist Democrats and their Democrat RINO swamp creatures our country will be a much much better off. WE the PEOPLE are NOT servants, subjects, slaves or wards of the socialist Democrat Party!
Pity he couldn’t do more, than just kick him off the committees.
Hey, Adam and Eric—ain’t Karma a *****??
There is NO connection between Schiff and intelligence. There is NO intersection between the two. Good call by the new Speaker.
Best news in a long time. Well done, Speaker McCarthy!
At least he’s holding so far, to some of his promises..