House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is following through on his commitment to not let Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell serve on the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff perpetuated the lie of Trump-Russia collusion, while Swalwell had a relationship with a Chinese spy.

The Democrats are up in arms and playing politics over the Schiff/Swalwell decision, but those two leftist Democrats will still be allowed to serve on other House committees. Great move by McCarthy.

California wants to tax you even if you leave. Plus, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough delivers a classic COVID rant.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

